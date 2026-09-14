Tigers Set Probable Starting Pitchers for Series Against Blue Jays

The Detroit Tigers ended the weekend with their heads held high, sweeping the Colorado Rockies out of Detroit and taking two of three against the Minnesota Twins. Winners of five of their last six, the Tigers hit the road to take on a potential playoff contender in the reigning American League champions, the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Tigers might not be a playoff team, entering the series with a 70-79 record, but they're statistically not eliminated from contention just yet. The Blue Jays, however, have playoff aspirations and could be a difficult team to take down for Detroit, especially after taking on the Rockies for three games.

Manager A.J. Hinch has entrusted his young players to lead, and they have demonstrated their potential in their major league debuts. However, with Toronto's offense and starting pitching performing at a higher level, the upcoming series will require Detroit's young roster to show competitiveness both offensively and on the mound.

Here's who the Tigers have set as their probable starting pitchers for the three-game series at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Game 1 - Troy Melton

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Troy Melton (52) throws a pitch at Comerica Park. Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Set to get the series started for Detroit will be young flamethrower Troy Melton. Since Tarik Skubal was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Melton has become everything the Tigers have wanted in a potential future ace on the mound.

Melton has experienced his first rough patch of the 2026 season, and it comes in September, as the 25-year-old holds a 7.36 ERA in his last two starts, spanning 11 innings, allowing three home runs, 13 hits, and striking out seven.

Melton's command hasn't been the issue as of late, walking only two batters in his last two starts combined, but he's missing over the heart of the plate and hitters are pouncing. Painting the corners and beating Toronto hitters with the fastball should be the game plan for Melton Monday night on the road.

Game 2 - Drew Anderson

Detroit Tigers pitcher Drew Anderson (38) throws at Comerica Park. Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since moving to the rotation, Drew Anderson has become a much better pitcher for Detroit, trying to earn his spot on the 2027 roster. The Tigers have a club option on Anderson for 2027 that they can exercise, and with how Anderson has pitched lately, it's feeling more worth it.

Anderson comes off August with a 2.66 ERA and two starts in September with a 3.27 ERA. He's keeping Detroit in games and that's all they can ask at this stage of the season. He's likely to go about five innings each start, depending on his effectiveness.

Game 3 - TBD

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch in the dugout. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers' official website states that there is currently no probable pitcher listed for the series finale. Andrew Sears has replaced Keider Montero on the roster after Montero was placed on the paternity list. According to Major League Baseball rules, paternity leave can last a maximum of three days, which means Montero could potentially return to pitch in game three.