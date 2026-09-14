Tigers Set Unexpected Plan for Jack Flaherty’s Return to Rotation

Jack Flaherty’s attempt to return to the Detroit Tigers before the end of the 2026 campaign included an unexpected change in responsibilities.

Flaherty was expected to make another rehabilitation appearance for Triple-A Toledo during the upcoming week, according to The Athletic’s Cody Stavenhagen (subscription required). If the right-hander responded well, the Tigers hoped to activate him for a two- or three-inning role before their schedule ends.

That plan would not represent a traditional return to the rotation. It would instead give Detroit an abbreviated look at Flaherty while limiting the physical demands placed on a pitcher who had spent nearly two months recovering from right flexor inflammation.

The Tigers had not announced an exact date for his next rehab appearance or guaranteed that he would pitch again in the Major Leagues. His availability remained dependent on his health and recovery after the outing.

Flaherty Already Completed First Rehab Test

Erie SeaWolves starting pitcher Jack Flaherty, | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Flaherty began his rehab assignment with Toledo on Sept. 6, working 1.1 scoreless innings against the Indianapolis Indians. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two, throwing 13 of his 19 pitches for strikes.

His four-seam fastball averaged 91.8 mph and reached 93 mph, according to a Bless You Boys breakdown of the appearance. All three balls Indianapolis put in play were hit hard, however, showing why another controlled outing could help the Tigers evaluate his readiness.

The appearance marked Flaherty’s first game action since Detroit placed him on the 15-day injured list July 21 because of right flexor inflammation. MLB’s official Tigers injury tracker listed the final week of the regular season as the club’s hoped-for return window.

Flaherty had previously missed time with a left peroneal tendon strain after slipping on the mound against the Cleveland Guardians in June. He returned from that injury before the flexor problem interrupted his year again.

The 30-year-old made 19 starts for the Tigers in 2026, recording a 3-8 record and 4.59 ERA. Although those results fell short of expectations, the organization still wanted to determine whether he could finish the campaign healthy.

Shortened Role Could Serve Multiple Purposes

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty. Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Using Flaherty for two or three innings would allow Detroit to manage his workload without asking him to rebuild the stamina required for a conventional start. With little time remaining on the schedule, stretching him to five or six innings might have been unrealistic.

The proposed assignment could resemble a piggyback role. Flaherty could follow a starter or opener, providing multiple innings while the Tigers monitored his velocity, command and recovery between appearances.

Detroit also had a financial reason to evaluate him carefully. Flaherty exercised a $20 million player option for 2026 after making 31 starts during the previous year. His contract was set to expire after the campaign, placing his health among the most important factors entering the offseason.

A handful of shortened outings would not erase an injury-disrupted year or settle Flaherty’s future. They could establish that his arm responded well enough for him to enter the winter without another unresolved physical concern.

The Tigers did not need Flaherty to immediately resemble a full-strength starter. They first needed him to complete another rehab appearance, recover properly and prove he could retire Major League hitters in controlled stretches.

If those steps went according to plan, Detroit could receive one final look at Flaherty before making decisions about a pitching staff expected to undergo additional changes.