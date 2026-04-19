Kevin McGonigle Part of AL Central Dominated Field for Rookie of the Year

The Detroit Tigers are reaping the validation of giving Kevin McGonigle room to claim an opening day job.

The rookie is off to a terrific start. He seems to do something to warrant a highlight reel every night. He’s locked positions of flux in the infield, and he just signed a huge extension, an eight-year $150 million deal that takes the guesswork out of his future for both he and the Tigers.

He’s the kind of player a franchise builds around. He’s a potential superstar. He’s a potential rookie of the year. But he’s not the only one with the credentials to win the award in the American League. In fact, the top four candidates are in the AL Central.

AL Central Rookie of the Year Race

Kevin McGonigle comes out of a rain delay ready to go with his second MLB triple for the @tigers: pic.twitter.com/YaCoLYL73y — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 16, 2026

It’s not odd to have several players in an early race for AL rookie of the year. What is unusual is that MLB.com’s top four candidates after three weeks are all in the same division. Along with McGonigle, the site highlighted Cleveland outfielder Chase DeLauter, Cleveland left-hander Parker Messick and Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami.

It’s a diverse field. DeLauter made his MLB debut last postseason, which is rare. He hit four home runs in his first three regular season games, the first person to do that in a decade. McGonigle got to the Majors with just 169 Double-A at-bats and no Triple-A at-bats, which is also rare. Messick is a rarity for a young player, a pitcher that doesn’t live off velocity but has great command. He took a no-hitter into the ninth inning in his last start.

Murakami is a former Japanese star who, while technically a rookie, played eight years in the NPB in Japan and was a two-time Central League MVP. He’s more advanced than any of the other candidates.

MLB.com’s Anthony Castrovince, the author of the piece, noted what could help tip things in McGonigle’s favor.

“[He] might not end up with slugging percentage that bowls people over, but he’s already looked like the best hitter on a contending team, and voters can recognize value in all forms,” he wrote.

Entering Sunday’s game against Boston, McGonigle was slashing .312/.411/.481 with one home run and nine RBI. He also has six doubles and two triples. Notably, he’s drawn more walks (13) than strikeouts (11).

The best part of his rise is that he’s solidified the left side of the diamond, as he’s played an equal amount of games at shortstop and third base. With Trey Sweeney on the 60-day IL, McGonigle has a path to becoming the everyday shortstop — once the franchise determines who the everyday third baseman will be.

For now, Tigers fans are enjoying McGonigle’s rise among the best rookies in baseball, a rise that could lead to an award by season’s end.