Who Are Tigers’ Top Trade Deadline Chips Besides Tarik Skubal?

The Detroit Tigers are in a tight spot. They know it. Everyone in baseball knows it. After the All-Star break, the franchise will have to start making some significant decisions.

The biggest one, of course, is the future of left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal. He's a free agent after this season. If Detroit takes another pass at contract negotiations after he hits free agency, it will probably lose him and get nothing in return. Trade him now and the Tigers can get a ransom in young players.

The Tigers are one of baseball's most interesting teams. They look like they're built for the long haul. But, as the trade deadline nears, is it possible that Detroit has more assets to give than just Skubal? Here are the three players that feel the most available going into the final month before the deadline, besides the two-time AL Cy Young winner.

Casey Mize

Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers might be more willing to sign Mize to a long-term deal because the cost would be considerably less than retaining Skubal. But the former first-round pick has pitched well for Detroit the past 18 months and he's about to hit free agency.

The contours of a new collective bargaining agreement aren’t known and won’t be known for some times. That could play into Detroit’s decision-making. Does it want an unknown CBA managing — or perhaps forcing — them into an unfavorable deal with Mize? Trading him now lessens the angst and likely brings young pitching in return.

His 3-5 record aside, contenders will be interested. He has a 2.63 ERA with 68 strikeouts and 14 walks in 65 innings. The medicals will be critical after two injured list trips in 2026, along with his Tommy John surgery that cost him the 2023 season.

Zach McKinstry

Detroit Tigers outfielder Zach McKinstry. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is an indispensability to what McKinstry does for the Tigers. He plays multiple positions, he’s a better hitter than his .200 average this season and he’s a quality presence in the locker room. He’s a glue player and contenders need them. He’s not going to yield the haul the Tigers would get for Skubal or Mize, but with a controllable year left before free agency, he should generate some interest.

He’s also clogging up the talent pipeline. There are prospects ready to play positions that he plays. Moving him now gives those players a chance to join Detroit late this season or early next season and start the clock on their future.

Gleyber Torres

Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's possible the Tigers didn't want Torres back this offseason. They made him the qualifying offer, which was more than $22 million. In most cases players turn it down and the team gets draft pick compensation. Torres surprised them by taking the offer, but it was good money for him and he’s yet to hit 30 years old.

He would be an attractive piece to a contender — if he's healthy. That's the trick. He's only played 43 games with two separate left oblique strains. But when he plays, he hits. He's batting .280 with four home runs and 18 RBI.

Detroit desperately needs him to get off the injured list at some point in July, show teams he's healthy and get them interested in a deal. He can offer contenders them slug, the ability to play second base or DH and while he may not be cheap, the Tigers could absorb some of the cost if the price is right.