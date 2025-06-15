Astros walk-off Twins in extra innings, losing streak grows to four
The Twins were shorthanded on Sunday against the Astros, with both Byron Buxton and Royce Lewis out of the lineup. They weren't able to generate enough offense, dropping a hard-fought 2-1 loss in extra innings.
Both starting pitchers went at least five innings, but Houston's Brandon Walter was the first to give up a run, when Brooks Lee launched a solo 374-foot home run in the bottom of the third inning and the Twins took a 1-0 lead.
Simeon Woods Richardson made only his second start since May 14, and he made drastic improvements from his six earned run outing on Tuesday against the Rangers. He allowed only one hit and one walk in five innings of work, with four strikeouts. It was his first start this season without allowing a run.
Brock Stewart was the first to relieve Woods Richardson out of the bullpen, and he struck out two batters in one inning. Louie Varland threw two scoreless innings and set up Jhoan Duran for the save, but he allowed a walk, two hits and one run, as Houston forced extra innings.
The Astros retired the first three batters they faced in the 10th inning, and Minnesota responded with Cole Sands on the mound. He retired two batters before Houston 2B Mauricio Dubon dropped a walk-off single, and the Twins lost 2-1.
The Twins are now 36-35 after getting swept by Houston. They will be off on Monday before coming back to the Midwest for a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds.