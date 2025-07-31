Report: Twins trade Louis Varland and Ty France to Blue Jays
Louis Varland and Ty France joined the mass exodus of Twins players Thursday, as they were traded to the Blue Jays as the 5 p.m. deadline passed, according to The Athletic's Mitch Bannon. In return, Minnesota will receive LHP Kendrys Rojas and OF Alan Roden.
The deal adds to the Twins fire sale that saw eight other players moved out in the past two days.
Other Twins trades:
- Chris Paddack and Randy Dobnak to the Tigers
- Jhoan Duran to the Phillies
- Harrison Bader to the Phillies
- Brock Stewart to the Dodgers
- Carlos Correa to the Astros
- Danny Coulombe to the Rangers
- Willi Castro to the Cubs
- Griffin Jax to the Rays
Varland, 27, had spent all four of season in the majors with the Twins. He was 3-3 with a 2.02 ERA this season, registering 47 strike outs and issuing 13 walks in 49.0 innings of work from the Twins bullpen.
France, 31, joined Minnesota this offseason and slashed .251/.320/.357, hitting 6 homers and driving in 44 RBI.
Kendry Rojas is listed as the No. 5 prospect in the Blue Jays' farm system. Rojas, 22, has risen from Rookie ball to Triple-A this season. Rolden, 25, has hit for a .204 average in 113 plate appearances for Toronto this season.