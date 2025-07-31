Inside The Twins

Report: Twins trade Louis Varland and Ty France to Blue Jays

The Twins went into fire sale mode Thursday

Jonathan Harrison

May 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Louis Varland (37) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
May 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Louis Varland (37) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

Louis Varland and Ty France joined the mass exodus of Twins players Thursday, as they were traded to the Blue Jays as the 5 p.m. deadline passed, according to The Athletic's Mitch Bannon. In return, Minnesota will receive LHP Kendrys Rojas and OF Alan Roden.

The deal adds to the Twins fire sale that saw eight other players moved out in the past two days.

Other Twins trades:

Varland, 27, had spent all four of season in the majors with the Twins. He was 3-3 with a 2.02 ERA this season, registering 47 strike outs and issuing 13 walks in 49.0 innings of work from the Twins bullpen.
France, 31, joined Minnesota this offseason and slashed .251/.320/.357, hitting 6 homers and driving in 44 RBI.

Kendry Rojas is listed as the No. 5 prospect in the Blue Jays' farm system. Rojas, 22, has risen from Rookie ball to Triple-A this season. Rolden, 25, has hit for a .204 average in 113 plate appearances for Toronto this season.

Recommended reading

feed

Published |Modified
Jonathan Harrison
JONATHAN HARRISON

Jonathan Harrison is a Minnesota-based sports writer and radio host who contributes to Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. Primarily serving as video host and editor for Bring Me The News, Jonathan also covers the Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves and Gophers. He can also be heard on 1500 ESPN in the Twin Cities during the MLS season, where he serves as host and analyst for Minnesota United radio broadcasts.

Home/Minnesota Twins News