Report: Twins trade versatile Willi Castro to Cubs
Willi Castro has been traded by the Minnesota Twins to the Chicago Cubs for prospects, according to reports. It's unclear what prospects the Twins are getting in return, but it's the continuation of a major fire sale that has seen Carlos Correa sent to the Astros.
Other Twins trades:
- Chris Paddack and Randy Dobnak to the Tigers
- Jhoan Duran to the Phillies
- Harrison Bader to the Phillies
- Brock Stewart to the Dodgers
- Carlos Correa to the Astros
- Danny Coulombe to the Rangers
Castro, who was an All-Star in 2024, is slashing .254/.344/.425 (.769 OPS) with 10 homers, 15 doubles, 27 RBI and eight stolen bases. His on-base and slugging percentages are career bests since he became an everyday player in the big leagues in 2021.
Castro, quite literally, might be the most versatile player in the majors. He's a switch hitter and has played six defensive positions this season: 33 games at second base; 31 games at left field; 25 games at right field; 11 games at third base; five games at shortstop.