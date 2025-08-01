Twins call up 8 players from Triple-A to fill out post-deadline roster
After trading away eight players on Thursday, bringing their total for the week to 10, the Twins have called up eight players from Triple-A St. Paul to fill out their roster for this weekend's series in Cleveland.
Here's the group of reinforcements:
- RHP Travis Adams
- RHP Pierson Ohl
- RHP Jose Ureña
- RHP Erasmo Ramirez
- INF Edouard Julien
- INF Ryan Fitzgerald
- OF Alan Roden
- UTIL Austin Martin
Among that group, six players were simply recalled from St. Paul, while Ureña and Ramirez had their contracts selected and were added to the 40-man roster. Adams, Ohl, Julien, and Fitzgerald have previously appeared for the Twins this season. Martin debuted for Minnesota last year. Ureña, Ramirez, and Roden will be making their Twins debuts. Roden, who came over in the deal that sent Louis Varland and Ty France to the Blue Jays, will be the first Twins trade acquisition of the week to get a chance with the big-league club.
This brings the active roster to 25 players, meaning there's still one spot available.
With Carlos Correa, Willi Castro, and France gone, players like Julien, Fitzgerald, and Martin could be in the mix for infield playing time alongside Royce Lewis, Brooks Lee, Kody Clemens, and Mickey Gasper. Roden and Martin can factor into an outfield that still has Matt Wallner, Trevor Larnach, and DaShawn Keirsey Jr. (with Byron Buxton on the IL).
The Twins' bullpen, which lost its five best players, looks something like this:
- Cole Sands
- Justin Topa
- Michael Tonkin
- Kody Funderburk (LHP)
- Pierson Ohl
- Erasmo Ramirez
- Jose Ureña
- Travis Adams
- Noah Davis
It is almost certainly the worst bullpen in Major League Baseball. Two days ago, the Twins had one of the best bullpens in the league. That's what happens when you trade your top five relievers.
Luke Keaschall was notably not among the group of players called up. He's going to continue his rehab assignment with St. Paul, but he'll be up before long.
Several other newcomers — RHP Taj Bradley, RHP Mick Abel, and OF James Outman — should also be up with the Twins soon. Bradley and/or Abel figure to join a Twins starting rotation that includes Joe Ryan, Zebby Matthews, Simeon Woods Richardson, and Bailey Ober, who is set to be activated from the IL.
Here's the Twins' lineup for Friday night's game, with Martin leading off, Roden hitting second, and Julien batting ninth: