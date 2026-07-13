Projecting When the Twins’ Top Draft Picks Could Reach the Majors

The Minnesota Twins used the top of their 2026 MLB draft class to target premium positions and long-term upside, but not every player in that group will move at the same pace.

Vahn Lackey, Carson Tinney and Brett Renfrow all have different timelines. Lackey is the polished first-round catcher. Tinney is the power bat with more risk. Renfrow is the experienced college arm who could move faster depending on team circumstances.

Vahn Lackey: 2028 or 2029

Georgia Tech junior Vahn Lackey (25) reacts after scoring | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lackey has the clearest path to becoming a future everyday player, but catchers rarely move quickly without reason. The Twins selected him No. 3 overall after he hit .397 with 20 home runs, 78 RBI and a 1.291 OPS across 61 games at Georgia Tech. That production, combined with his excellent defensive profile, gives Minnesota a player who already looks very polished at a young age.

The timeline will depend on how quickly the receiving and game-calling translate to pro ball. His bat is polished enough, but Minnesota does not need to rush a catcher if the goal is for him to become a long-term piece behind the plate. A realistic timeline would put Lackey in the Majors by 2028 or sometime in 2029, with the faster outcome coming if the offense continues to shine.

Carson Tinney: 2029 or 2030

Texas Longhorns catcher Carson Tinney (8) slides into third base | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tinney’s timeline is harder to project because he is a more volatile prospect. The Twins took him No. 43, adding another catcher with major raw power. Twins Daily noted Tinney has legitimate 70-grade raw power, posted exit velocities north of 115 mph in 2026 and hit 22 home runs in 61 games at Texas.

The question is how much of that power will play against professional pitching. Tinney has more swing-and-miss in his profile than Lackey, and his defensive future behind the plate is uncertain. If he sticks at catcher and draws enough walks to offset the strikeouts, he could move up steadily.

If the defense or contact ability lags, then he might have to spend more time in the minors refining his approach. A 2029 debut is possible, but 2030 feels more realistic.

Brett Renfrow: 2028 or 2029

Renfrow may have the fastest path depending on how Minnesota develops him. The Virginia Tech right-hander has three years of starter experience and posted a 4.64 ERA, six wins, 88 strikeouts and 73 innings across 15 starts in 2026.

He is not as flashy as the power arms later in the class, but his five-pitch mix and mid-90s fastball give him a solid foundation to build upon. If the Twins keep him as a starter, 2029 is more likely. If he shifts to the bullpen, he could reach Minnesota sooner as a useful bullpen arm.

Lackey has the highest long-term ceiling, Tinney has the most raw power, and Renfrow may be the quickest mover. For Minnesota, the timelines will depend less on draft status and more on how each player’s best attributes hold up in pro ball.