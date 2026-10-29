The First Free Agent Twins Should Sign

The Minnesota Twins should make A.J. Minter their first free-agent signing of the offseason.

A reunion would preserve a useful left-handed bullpen option while giving the Twins a clearer picture of what remains to be done. Minnesota could secure that piece and continue pursuing a catcher and additional pitching.

The timing matters. The current collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1, and a potential lockout could interrupt Major League signings and trades. That possibility gives the front office a reason to address a well-defined need early.

Minter fits that approach because his role is clear and the club has already observed him over the final two months of 2026. The case is for a prompt, carefully priced reunion.

Minter Fills an Immediate Bullpen Need

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher A.J. Minter with catcher Victor Caratini. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After arriving from the New York Mets in July, Minter posted a 2.78 ERA with 21 strikeouts and six walks in 22.2 innings for Minnesota. He finished the year with a 2.56 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 45.2 innings between the two clubs.

Those results gave the Twins a reason to continue the relationship. Bringing him back would preserve an experienced option for the innings leading up to Jeff Hoffman.

The need also extends beyond Minter’s individual performance. Taylor Rogers reached free agency, too, while Anthony Banda was expected back around the All-Star break following lat surgery. Minnesota should plan for left-handed relief help available at the beginning of 2027.

Kody Funderburk offers one internal option. Adding Minter alongside him would give the manager another way to handle difficult portions of opposing lineups and distribute appearances when the schedule becomes demanding.

Twins On SI previously examined the Minter and Rogers decisions. His recent work supported a prompt attempt to bring him back into a meaningful relief role.

His contract also reached a clean endpoint. As the Twins’ free-agent tracker explained, his two-year, $22 million agreement ended after 2026 without a remaining option. A return requires a new deal.

An Early Agreement Needs the Right Terms

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher A.J. Minter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are reasons to establish a limit.

Minter is 33 and pitched only 11 innings in 2025 before increasing that workload in 2026. He also allowed nine home runs this year. Minnesota should assess his expected availability and home-run risk before choosing the size of its commitment.

The previous contract provides price context. The next guarantee should reflect his current medical outlook and projected contribution.

A one-year agreement with a club option would be a sensible opening proposal. A modest two-year deal could also work if the medical review supported it and the cost left room for other additions. Those are proposed structures, rather than reported terms under discussion.

Minnesota has an opportunity to begin immediately. During the exclusive negotiating window, Minter can re-sign with the Twins before other clubs can sign free agents on Nov. 2. He could still choose to test the market; the window offers an opening rather than an assurance of a quick agreement.

General manager Jeremy Zoll should use that time to establish whether both sides see a workable fit. The potential lockout gives the discussion urgency, but the contract still needs to make sense if the offseason proceeds without interruption.

As the Twins’ payroll analysis outlined, existing commitments and arbitration raises will absorb part of any spending increase. A Minter return must leave Minnesota able to resolve catcher and pursue more relief help.

Re-signing him would complete one useful piece of that larger plan. The Twins should pursue it early, with a defined role and a guarantee that allows them to keep improving.