Twins Calling Up Two Pitching Prospects; Latest on Royce Lewis

The Twins are carrying a season-high four-game losing streak into this week's road trip, but reinforcements are coming. Pitching prospects Kendry Rojas and Connor Prielipp are expected to join the team in New York, according to multiple reports on Sunday night.

Prielipp is the Twins' No. 5 prospect, according to MLB.com. The 25-year-old LHP has a 2.30 ERA this season in four games with Triple-A St. Paul. He has struck out 22 batters, while allowing only 11 hits and eight walks in 15.2 innings of work. Minnesota used a second-round pick on Prielipp in 2022, and he has battled injuries throughout his early career. He's coming off his most healthy professional season in 2025, and he'll finally get his big-league chance, but it will be as a member of the taxi squad for the early-week series against the Mets.

Rojas is the Twins' No. 10 prospect, according to MLB.com. The 23-year-old LHP has played in two games for Triple-A St. Paul this season. He has five strikeouts, and he has allowed just four hits in 6.0 innings of work. He was acquired in last year's Louis Varland-Ty France trade deadline deal, and he appears to be findhing his confidence as a pro. His first big league stay might be a litle shorter, as Minnesota's corresponding move is placing Kody Funderburk on the paternity list, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Royce Lewis update

Lewis has been on the shelf since April 9 with a left-knee sprain. His rehab assignment at Triple-A St. Paul got off to a red-hot start this weekend with a home run in back-to-back games. It appears to be likely that he will join the team in New York, as the Twins are off on Monday.

Royce Lewis looks like HIM again.



This is 2023 Royce - easy bat speed, balanced, confident.



More importantly, the swing just looks comfortable again. And if that’s back, everything else follows.



He is expected to return to the #MNTwins on Tuesday. #MLB pic.twitter.com/lpb8TMj3g7 — Talkin' Twins (@TalkinTwins) April 19, 2026

Minnesota begins its road trip on Tuesday with a three-game series against the Mets, followed by another three-game series at Tampa Bay this weekend. They'll return home the following week for a pair of series against Seattle and Toronto.