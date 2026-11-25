The Minnesota Twins’ interest in Ty France continues to gain strength, but there are other teams that could enter the bidding, such as the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose first basemen have ranked last in fWAR (-1.5), slugging (.357), and wRC+ (82) over the last two seasons.

I would also include the Cleveland Guardians among the possible interested teams, who have seen Kyle Manzardo’s performance drop to just 0.5 fWAR, with 23 home runs and a 104 wRC+ since 2025.

You should not rule out the New York Yankees either, who will no longer have Paul Goldschmidt (he signed with the New York Mets for one year and $8 million) and will have to decide whether to move Luis Garcia Jr. to second base to leave Ben Rice at first base for the entire season or share playing time in case they acquire another first baseman.

I also find it hard to believe that the Guardians will invest in signing France, but, with the dizzying pace the market has taken over these last few days before the imminent December 1 lockout, I would not rule out any possibility.

Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis (23). Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Minnesota, which has recorded the worst on-base percentage among first basemen across all of Major League Baseball over the last two seasons, at just .297, France should be a key piece to strengthen both the offense and the defense.

In 2025, he recorded 381 plate appearances, a figure that still leads the team over that period. Expectations about his impact have changed considerably after he put together a great offensive season, following two consecutive seasons of difficulties producing.

His offensive line improved from .257/.320/.360 in 2025 to .295/.363/.502 in 2026, with an .865 OPS. His 21 home runs represented a career high, surpassing the 20 he had hit in 2022.

He also established career highs in wRC+ (141) and fWAR (3.6). In addition to those great offensive improvements, one year after winning the Gold Glove, France once again had a solid defensive season, with +10 Fielding Run Value and +15 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS), the highest figure among first basemen in the Majors.

What Would Be the Best Option If Minnesota Doesn’t Get France?

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13). Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a point that we cannot stop analyzing, since there are two very interesting alternatives for the Twins if they fail to sign France.

However, the notable difference here is that, instead of looking for another first baseman on the market, Minnesota will probably explore two possibilities that are still available at second base: Brandon Lowe and Jazz Chisholm Jr.

As I have written previously, logic indicates that Kody Clemens will take over at first base, where his defensive performance was more consistent than at second base, with +2 DRS (Defensive Runs Saved) and +1 OAA (Outs Above Average), in contrast to his negative marks of -3 DRS and -3 OAA as a second baseman.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. or Brandon Lowe? The Blue Jays have two very different options to address second base. Lowe brings proven power, but Jazz offers speed, defensive value and a higher ceiling if he bounces back.



Here's why I'd lean toward Chisholm:https://t.co/qOIp2CdY0h — Yirsandy Rodríguez (@Yirsandy) November 13, 2026

Looking at it this way, both Lowe and Chisholm Jr. seem like very good options to me, although I feel that Jazz’s combination of power, better defense, and speed could generate even greater interest from Minnesota, given its offensive needs.

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5). Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



That said, when it comes to recent impact, consistency, and power, combined with his defensive improvements, Lowe becomes a top-level option.

Over the last three seasons, he has hit 87 home runs, while in 2026 he led second basemen in fWAR (4.9) and established career highs in home runs (35), RBIs (96), hits (152), and runs scored (94).