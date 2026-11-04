Twins May Already Have a 2027 Upgrade Waiting on the Injured List

The Minnesota Twins will have work to do this offseason on both the free agency and the trade fronts. With all the needs the Twins have this offseason, they can't get it all through transactions; they need to pull from within.

This could be with prospects, but it could also be with injured players. They have both and will need everyone to make the overall team construction stronger, given the uncertainty of what the free agent market could look like with the looming lockout.

Pitching is always a big need, and one the Twins needs this offseason, which should make Mick Abel returning from injury a near-essential piece to the Twins' pitching plans in 2027. His addition could be the missing piece to either the rotation or bullpen.

Mick Abel's Potential Return

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Mick Abel. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Twins acquired Abel from the Phillies in the Joan Duran trade in the summer of 2025 firesale. Abel began the 2026 season in the Twins rotation, posting a 3.98 ERA in 20 1/3 innings of work before being placed on the IL with right elbow inflammation in April and never returning.

The injuries are the concern for Abel, but the talent is there; he just needs to develop. The Twins need to use Abel as a strength to keep him healthy, and that could be converting him to a reliever.

After all, MLB Pipeline had Abel ranked 49th overall in 2024, with injuries and his debut dropping his position in 2025.

This is not someone the Twins should use in a spot that will destroy his development. The Twins have been careful with the likes of Connor Prielipp and Zebby Matthews, which has helped to develop their arms. This should be no different with Abel.

The Twins should be in contention in 2027, but that should not change the fact that they are not necessarily ready to go full World Series contention mode just yet.

The way they tore the team down in the summer of 2025 to add a ton of good prospects, the Twins need to make sure they develop correctly and are not rushed and injured. This is why I proposed putting Abel in the bullpen.

The Twins need relievers, and that could be a way to keep him productive in a multi-inning role, and when the inevitable rotation injury that all teams endure pops up, he could slot right into the rotation.