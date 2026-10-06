Twins Player Whose Trade Value May Never Be Higher (And Why They Should Trade Him)

The Twins acquired Kody Clemens from the Phillies for cash considerations in April 2025. Eighteen months later, he is the position player Minnesota should most seriously consider trading. Trevor Larnach may be the likelier departure, but Clemens presents the more consequential sell-high decision.

Clemens led the club with 27 home runs in 2026, drove in 81 runs, and played 145 games. His .239/.298/.460 slash line undersells the practical value of a left-handed hitter who can supply power while covering second base, first base, and the outfield.

He was one of the reasons the Twins stayed competitive in games when other bats went quiet. That makes a trade difficult to contemplate. It also gives Minnesota something valuable to offer.

Why This Winter May Be His Best Market

Minnesota Twins second baseman Kody Clemens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The power is supported by the contact. Clemens barreled 11.1% of his batted balls in 2026, following a 12.0% rate in 2025. His expected weighted on-base average was .333, essentially level with the previous year's .331. Those numbers argue against dismissing the breakout as a string of lucky home runs.

The timing is the sell-high argument. Clemens is 30 and enters his first arbitration year, with MLB Trade Rumors' estimate putting his 2027 salary at $3.6 million. RosterResource lists him under team control through 2029.

A buyer this winter would get three seasons of control and a fresh, full-season demonstration of his power. Wait a year, and even another good season comes with only two years left to offer.

There is risk in waiting, too. Clemens's .298 on-base percentage means much of his offensive value depends on extra-base hits. At 30, he may sustain or improve his production, but Minnesota cannot assume another 27-homer season will raise his trade value enough to offset a lost year of control and a higher arbitration salary. Selling now would turn a valuable, affordable player into help at a position of greater need while his market case is strongest.

The Real Cost of Moving Him

Minnesota Twins second baseman Kody Clemens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The argument for keeping Clemens is substantial. He was a regular at second base and first base in 2026, and the Twins cannot simply remove their home run leader from the lineup and assume a prospect will replace the production. They are trying to contend in 2027, and ownership has said it plans to increase payroll. His projected arbitration salary makes him a bargain even if his home run total falls.

Minnesota does have a possible path to reshuffle the roster. Luke Keaschall, who hit .282 with a .374 on-base percentage in 2026, has experience at second base but spent much of the season in right field. Moving him back to the infield could create outfield opportunities for Walker Jenkins or Emmanuel Rodriguez, while Kaelen Culpepper and Brooks Lee occupy other infield spots.

That alignment would need defensive work and faith in young hitters; it is an option, not a ready-made replacement for Clemens.

What Would Justify the Trade

Minnesota Twins second baseman Kody Clemens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Twins need more dependable pitching. A.J. Minter is headed for free agency, and Anthony Banda is expected to miss roughly the first half of 2027. Turning Clemens into a pitcher who can help now and remain under control beyond next season would address that need without sacrificing one of the young players the club wants to build around.

A near-ready starter with credible upside would also deserve consideration. An expiring middle reliever or a salary dump would not.

Minnesota should shop Clemens and be willing to complete a deal that brings back that kind of pitching. His underlying power gives another club a reason to pay for more than a one-year surprise, and his remaining control makes this winter a stronger selling point than next winter.

If the offers fall short, the Twins should keep him and enjoy the bargain. The recommendation is to trade him for a genuine 2027 upgrade, while his best season and all three years of control can still be part of the return.