Twins Reveal Lineup as Dean Kremer Looks to Bounce Back Against Tigers

The Minnesota Twins are looking to even up the series against the Detroit Tigers on the road after a disappointing start to the series on Monday.

For the Twins, RHP Dean Kremer is starting. This season, Kremer holds a 2-5 record with a 5.81 ERA. Kremer has logged two subpar starts in a row and is looking to bounce back and get on track. The bad news for Kremer and the Twins is that he has abysmal numbers against the Tigers in his career, posting a 9.12 career ERA in 25.2 innings, including surrendering four runs in four innings of work in his last start.

For the Tigers, it will be RHP Drew Anderson. This season, Anderson is 4-5 with a 3.73 ERA. That includes giving up just one run in 5 2/3 innings of work in his last start against the Twins. Minnesota has historically had trouble with Anderson, with him holding them to a 1.93 ERA in three career starts.

First pitch is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. CT at Comerica Park.

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

Luke Keaschall -- RF Brooks Lee -- 3B Kody Clemens -- 2B Ryan Jeffers -- C Josh Bell -- DH Royce Lewis -- 1B Trevor Larnach -- LF Kaelen Culpepper -- SS Walker Jenkins -- CF

Lineup Notes

Ryan Jeffers is getting his ninth start in a row behind the plate. He will bat cleanup once again.

Luke Keaschall continues to bat leadoff. It is expected that he will remain in the leadoff spot for the remainder of the season.

Matchups to Watch

Gleyber Torres vs. Dean Kremer

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Josh Bell. Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week, Gleyber Torres was out of the lineup in the game that Kremer started this week. This week, Kremer is not that lucky. Torres has seen Kremer a lot over the course of his career and has put up MVP-like numbers against him. Torres has a career .313 with one home run, two walks, and six RBIs against Kremer.

Josh Bell vs. Drew Anderson

Josh Bell came up in multiple spots in the series opener where a big hit would have changed the game. Instead, Bell was 0-for-3 with a walk. Tuesday, Bell will be looking for a bounce-back performance, and with two hits in seven career at-bats against Anderson, including a double, Bell should be primed for a breakout. If Josh Bell performs at the level he is capable of, it's going to be hard to stop him, and it will make the Twins lineup as a whole feel more complete.