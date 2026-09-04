Twins Set Pitching Probables for White Sox Series: How to Watch, TV, Injured List

The Minnesota Twins keep plugging along and trying to stay in the American League wild card race. But this weekend they reach a pivot point.

The Twins (67-73) head to Chicago for a three-game series with the White Sox (73-67) and are three games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final AL wild card berth.

This late in the season it's Minnesota’s only legitimate road to reach the postseason. Taking two out of three from the White Sox, who lead the AL Central by three games over Cleveland and six games over Minnesota, would be a boost.

But Minnesota enters the series on shaky ground. The Twins have lost six of their last 10 games. They had the second-worst run differential in the division, are 29-39 on the road and 34-37 against teams that are .500 or better.

The White Sox are coming off losing three out of four games to the Houston Astros, a series defeat that reduced their lead over the Astros for the No. 2 playoff berth in the AL. Chicago enters the series motivated for a bounce back to stay on a path toward the postseason just two years after putting up the worst record in MLB history.

Here is a preview of the series, with the pitching probables and the injured list.

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Dean Kremer. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where: Rate Field, Chicago

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Friday: 6:40 p.m. — TV: Twins: Twins.TV; White Sox: Chicago Sports Network.

Saturday: 6:10 p.m. — TV: Twins: Twins.TV; White Sox: Chicago Sports Network.

Sunday: 5:20 p.m. — TV: Twins: Peacock/NBCSN; White Sox: Peacock/NBCSN.

Radio: Twins: TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy App; White Sox: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM, 107.9 La Ley.

Probable Pitchers

Minnesota Twins pitcher Zebby Matthews. Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Friday: Twins RHP Zebby Matthews (9-8, 4.58) vs. White Sox RHP Erick Fedde (7-8, 4.16)

Saturday: Twins RHP Taj Bradley (10-6, 3.85) vs. White Sox LHP Anthony Kay (9-7, 4.28)

Sunday: Twins RHP Bailey Ober (7-4, 4.37) vs. White Sox RHP Sean Burke (8-6, 3.20)

Twins Injuries

10-Day Injured List: OF Byron Buxton (right hip impingement), OF Austin Martin (grade 1 left hamstring strain).

15-Day Injured List: RHP Joe Ryan (mild left glute strain).

60-Day Injured List: RHP Pablo López (UCL in right elbow), RHP Mike Paredes (left oblique strain), RHP Mick Abel (right elbow inflammation), RHP Cole Sands (right elbow strain), RHP David Festa (right shoulder impingement), Anthony Banda (left lat strain)