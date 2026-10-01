The Twins Wanted Bryan Abreu: Does It Still Make Sense to Bet on Him?

On Aug. 2, just hours before the trade deadline, a report began generating comments among Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins fans. According to the report, both teams had agreed to a trade that would send Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach to Houston in exchange for Astros right-handed reliever Bryan Abreu. However, the trade did not happen. When it appeared that an agreement had been reached between the organizations, Houston owner Jim Crane blocked the move.

The negotiations between both teams were reasonable, since the Astros needed an outfielder and, especially, a left-handed bat to strengthen the lineup. That need was ultimately filled with Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho. Minnesota, for its part, chose to continue searching for an arm to strengthen the bullpen after acquiring Mets left-hander A.J. Minter one day earlier.

The following day, hours before the trade deadline, the Twins acquired Blue Jays right-handed reliever Jeff Hoffman in exchange for sending prospects Dasan Hill, John Klein, Dameury Pena, money from their international bonus pool and cash considerations to Toronto.

So, in the end, the Astros decided to keep Abreu, who would become a free agent at the end of the season, despite the fact that his first half had been filled with doubts. After making several adjustments in the second half of the campaign, Abreu could not help Houston much in the Wild Card series. He threw a scoreless inning during the Astros’ 6-3 loss in Game 1 against the Chicago White Sox, but in Game 2 he could not get the job done.

Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu (52). Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After falling behind 4-0 with a rally that knocked the ace of the rotation, Hunter Brown, out of the game, after he threw 36 pitches and was able to record just one out, the Astros pulled within 4-3 on three solo home runs by Jeremy Pena, Cam Smith and Jose Altuve, the latter his 26th in the playoffs, in the bottom of the fourth inning to move within one home run of tying Manny Ramirez’s record.

Peter Lambert issued a pair of walks to open the sixth inning, and then Astros manager Joe Espada sent Abreu to the mound. Chicago applied its speed with a double steal, putting runners on third and second, and on a 3-1 count, Chase Meidroth crushed a slider middle-middle from Abreu to hit a three-run home run to left field.

Esa pelota nunca tuvo oportunidad pic.twitter.com/NhG6Pmjw6C — Los White Sox (@loswhitesox) September 30, 2026

The White Sox took a 7-3 lead, and that was how the game ended to complete the sweep in the Wild Card Series against Houston, the ninth consecutive postseason loss at Daikin Park since Game 2 of the 2023 ALDS against the Minnesota Twins.

Would It Make Sense for the Twins to Finally Get Bryan Abreu?

Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu (52). Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The question is inevitable, since Minnesota set its sights on Abreu as part of a trade that could have given the Astros the outfielder they needed. Now that the season ended, the Twins are likely to revisit the question and analyze Abreu’s impact. If we go by what Minnesota needed, Abreu was going to have a key role in the bullpen, especially if the closer position created problems, as happened at the end of the regular season.

But his performance in high-pressure situations was precisely the most vulnerable point of Abreu throughout the year, even though he pitched better in the second half of the season. After a start with a 5.81 ERA, 6.26 FIP and .477 slugging percentage allowed in the first half of the season, his numbers were much more stable after the All-Star break, lowering his ERA to 1.71, with a 3.01 FIP and an appreciable improvement in his K-BB% rate, from 9.9% to 19.8%. However, when Houston needed him most, Abreu often suffered major collapses.

The home run he allowed to Meidroth was the last of three devastating moments.

September 11: With a runner on second, he allowed a walk-off home run by Junior Caminero; it was his 40th of the season, when the game was tied 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth.

September 19: he allowed a grand slam against Ronald Acuna Jr. in the top of the seventh inning, when the Astros had a 2-1 lead.

Game 2 of the Wild Card Series: with runners on second and third after the double steal, he allowed Chase Meidroth’s three-run home run on a 3-1 count, when Houston was one game away from elimination.

Houston Astros relief pitcher Bryan Abreu (52). Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Abreu reached the postseason with a 4-1 record, a 1.71 ERA, 11 holds and two saves in four opportunities over his final 32 appearances. He struck out 40 batters, walked 15 and allowed only those two home runs, while the Astros went 24-8 in those games. His contribution was evident, but Abreu was not the same pitcher when he faced high-pressure situations. That is precisely the job the Twins need most to find stability in their bullpen, so any future investment should respond to that need.

In High-Leverage situations, Abreu’s strikeout rate suffered the worst drop of his career, from 37.5% in 2025 to 16.4% this year, while his walk rate nearly doubled its previous mark, from 7.7% to 14.9%, the second-worst personal mark since 2022 (18.2%). Even projecting that he could improve his control, that does not guarantee that he can return to his best dominance in high-pressure situations, but it could turn around Abreu’s recent problems.

Perhaps Abreu’s case will be evaluated again and he will end up receiving some contract offer to remain in Houston, given the profile of right-handed pitchers they need in the bullpen, depending on the direction the team decides to take and what its priorities will be heading into this offseason.

The Twins’ interest in Abreu would make sense, but the decision should consider the risk he showed during the season. Abreu has a strong arm that could bring stability to the bullpen, but without putting the future at risk by giving up a highly regarded prospect, as would have happened in the trade that was never completed. The bullpen is one of the Twins’ priorities, so there will be plenty to talk about this during the offseason.