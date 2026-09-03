Twins Takeaways: Minnesota Wastes Comeback in Crushing Loss to Tigers

The Minnesota Twins failed to sweep the Tigers, dropping the series finale 11-6 in 12 innings and falling to 67-73 on the season. It was a game that saw a near-improbable comeback, and then a demoralizing extra-innings collapse.

The loss is more significant than the performance on the field tonight due to the fact that the Guardians and White Sox also lost. That means the Twins did not take advantage of potentially gaining another game in the AL Wild Card standings.

Dean Kremer's Outing

Dean Kremer continues to struggle in the Twins rotation. In his last outing against the White Sox, it was a laborious struggle for Kremer, and tonight was more of the same, though he provided the Twins with a little bit more length and less of a deficit.

In this outing, Kremer pitched four-plus innings, giving up six hits, four earned runs, two walks, and five strikeouts. His season ERA rose to 5.81. The outing was not good for Kremer at all.

It was another start that saw Kremer have below-average pro stuff+, which is not the best development for the Twins, considering they gave up assets to get a guy who was supposed to aid in the Twins' postseason chances.

Dean Kremer's stuff was not great for the second straight outing today.



(Via @pitchprofiler) pic.twitter.com/rVX6ahrCNR — Matthew Nethercott (@MattNethercott_) September 3, 2026

It seems that Joe Ryan could return to the Twins rotation next week in Detroit, so it's fair to question what Kremer's position in the rotation is going forward with the objective still to make the postseason, even though the chances are slim.

Twins' Offense

Minnesota Twins second baseman Kody Clemens. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Twins’ offense was silenced by Drew Anderson, who gave up two runs over a career-best 5 2/3 innings of work. The offense was so good in the first two games and consistent, but was never as good as scoring double-digit runs and seeing position players close out games.

That said, the Twins did not keep the pressure on Anderson throughout the outing, and their inability to do so was concerning. If they want to make the postseason, they are going to be facing the best pitching baseball has to offer and they need to pressure that pitching. So far, the Twins have not proven they can do so.

Ryan Jeffers continues to be hot in the Twins lineup, which is a great development going forward into the home stretch of the 2026 season. If he can continue their hot hitting, especially with how valuable he is behind the plate defensively, it can at least give the Twins a chance to catch the Guardians for the final wild card spot.

#Tigers 2 #MNTwins 1



Ryan Jeffers has been red hot in this series, and comes through once again.



His 100th MLB double. pic.twitter.com/VJ6xDIYOMD — Matthew Nethercott (@MattNethercott_) September 3, 2026

The Comeback Falls Short

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers bullpen has certainly taken a beating in this series, and that did not change in this game. Tigers reliever Drew Sommers loaded the bases full of Twins with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning. Tigers manager AJ Hinch elected to go to the bullpen and called on closer Kenley Jansen.

Jansen proceeded to blow the save, walking in one run and surrendering a two-run single to Royce Lewis to tie the game. Though the Twins had a chance with two in scoring position (Lewis advanced on a throw to the plate), but the runners were stranded.

#MNTwins 5, #Tigers 5



An RBI double by Royce Lewis ties the game up at 5. Wow. pic.twitter.com/7mWrLO4kc2 — Matthew Nethercott (@MattNethercott_) September 3, 2026

The Twins had chances to score runs in the 8th, 10th, and 11th innings to give them the lead. They did not. They were given golden chances, including in the 11th inning, only needing a sacrifice fly to win the game and make this improbable comeback.

That was not the fate they suffered with Tommy Nance throwing up a stinker in the 12th inning, giving up five runs in the frame. It would have been such an uplifting win if the Twins could have pulled it off, but unfortunately, they could not.

What’s Next?

The Twins will have an off-day on Thursday while traveling to Chicago to face off with the White Sox. In Friday's series opener, the Twins will be sending out RHP Zebby Matthews, who is 9-8 with a 4.58 ERA. The White Sox will send out RHP Erick Fedde, who is 7-8 with a 4.16 ERA. First pitch Friday will be at 6:40 P.M. CT on TwinsTV.