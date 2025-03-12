Former Chicago White Sox, Seattle Mariners Reliever Hits Snag in Comeback Attempt
Kendall Graveman has hit an injury snag in his comeback attempt with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Graveman, who missed all of 2024 because of shoulder surgery, is now having back issues, according to Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports.
Torey Lovullo said Kendall Graveman has experienced more back tightness since throwing to live hitters yesterday. His availability for Opening Day appears to be in jeopardy.
The 34-year-old is a nine-year veteran of the Toronto Blue Jays, Oakland Athletics, Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros and White Sox. If he's healthy, he can be a big weapon for the Diamondbacks, though that remains a big-if.
Formerly a starter, he transitioned to a full-time reliever in 2020 with the Mariners, revolutionizing his career. When healthy, he features an upper-90s power sinker and a slider. He was 4-0 with the Mariners in 2021, pitching to a 0.82 ERA in 30 games along with 10 saves. The Mariners traded him to the Astros that summer in a deal that brought Joe Smith and Abraham Toro to Seattle. It was a controversial deal at the time since the Mariners were still in playoff contention, and they ended up missing the playoffs on the final day of the regular season.
He signed a two-year deal with the White Sox before the 2022 season and then was traded back to Houston in 2023. With Chicago, he was 6-8 in 110 games. He had a 3.30 ERA and 14 saves. Lifetime, he's 37-43 with a 3.95.
He's one of several players that the White Sox traded away or let go over the last two years including: Lucas Giolito, Liam Hendriks, Dylan Cease, Joe Kelly, Gregory Santos, Aaron Bummer, Jake Burger, Eloy Jimenez, Jose Abreu and Yoan Moncada.
