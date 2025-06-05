Game Day Preview: Detroit Tigers Go For Series Win Over Chicago White Sox
Sean Burke takes the mound for the White Sox in Thursday's series finale against the Tigers. Here's the game day preview, including the probable pitchers, lineups, roster news, TV and radio details, weather forecast and more.
In this story:
CHICAGO – The White Sox have a quick turnaround from last night's game, a 5-4 loss to the Tigers that ended after 11 p.m. CT due to a rain delay of one hour and 35 minutes. Thursday's series finale is scheduled for 1:10 p.m., the last of four games between the American League Central foes.
Sean Burke gets the start for the White Sox, coming off a solid outing with two earned runs allowed across six innings in a 2-1 loss to the Orioles. For the Tigers, it's former No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize, who's on pace to have his best season in the major leagues with a 2.82 ERA through his first nine starts.
Here's more information on Thursday's game.
How to watch White Sox vs. Tigers
- Who: Chicago White Sox (19-43) vs. Detroit Tigers (41-22)
- When: Thursday, June 5 at 1:10 p.m. CT
- Where: Rate Field in Chicago, Ill.
- TV: Chicago Sports Network (CHSN). For more information on how to watch CHSN, CLICK HERE.
- Radio: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM
- Betting information: The Tigers are favored on the money line at minus-215 and the White Sox money line odds are plus-180. On the run line, you can bet the White Sox plus-1.5 at plus-110 odds, and the Tigers minus-1.5 at minus-132 odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Weather: At 1 p.m. in Chicago, the forecast is 64 degrees and partly cloudy with a 4% chance of rain with north-northeast winds at 12 mph. The chance of rain is 3% at 2 p.m. and 2% at 3 p.m., according to weather.com.
Lineups
(Will update when available)
Probable pitchers
- White Sox RHP Sean Burke: 12 appearances, 10 starts, 60 IP, 54 H, 28 ER, 9 HR, 31 BB, 45 K, 4.20 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 3-6 record, 0.3 WAR.
- Tigers RHP Casey Mize: 9 starts, 51 IP, 46 H, 16 ER, 8 HR, 12 BB, 45 K, 2.82 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 6-1 record, 1.1 WAR.
Roster news
- Ahead of Thursday's game, right-handed pitcher Owen White was called up from Triple-A Charlotte, and right-handed pitcher Caleb Freeman was optioned.
- The White Sox announced four roster moves before Wednesday's game. Lenyn Sosa was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hip flexor strain. Tim Elko was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte. Right-handed pitcher Ryan Cusick was claimed off waivers from Detroit and optioned to Charlotte. Right-handed pitcher Miguel Castro was transferred to the 60-day injured list.
- Before Tuesday's game, the White Sox placed right-handed pitcher Jonathan Cannon on the 15-day injured list with a lower back strain and recalled right-hander Caleb Freeman from Triple-A Charlotte.
Managers
- Will Venable, White Sox: Venable, 42, is in his first season with the White Sox and first year as an MLB manager. He was previously an associate manager for the Texas Rangers from 2023-24 and on the coaching staffs for the Boston Red Sox from 2021-22 and Chicago Cubs from 2018-20. An outfielder during his playing days, Venable began his career with the San Diego Padres from 2008-15 and later played for the Texas Rangers in 2015 and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. He had a .249 batting average in 967 career games. Venable graduated from Princeton University, where he played baseball and basketball.
- A.J. Hinch, Detroit Tigers: Hinch, 50, is in his fifth season with Tigers. He had a 307-341 record in his first four seasons with one play off appearance. The Tigers lost to the Guardians in the 2024 ALDS after winning 86 games, the most in Hinch's tenure in Detroit. Hinch was previously the Houston Astros' manager from 2015-19, posting a .594 win percentage with a World Series title in 2019, four playoff appearances and a 28-22 playoff record. The Astros fired Hinch in January of 2020 after MLB suspended him for one year for his role in the team's sign-stealing scandal.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- ALL-STAR BALLOT: Here are the nine White Sox position players who made the first phase of MLB All-Star voting. CLICK HERE
- INJURY NEWS: Lenyn Sosa hit the injured list Wednesday with a right hip flexor strain. CLICK HERE
- ELKO RECALLED: Tim Elko hit three home runs in 10 games with the White Sox earlier this season. CLICK HERE
Published