White Sox ALDS Lineup [Game 2]: Benintendi and Peters Back, Kay Set to Open, More

After a hard-fought victory for the Chicago White Sox over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1, they will look to get back to business and take a commanding 2-0 series lead. In a best-of-five series, this game could very well decide if the White Sox continue their magical run.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (84-78) vs. Cleveland Guardians (85-77)

Where: Progressive Field

When: 4:00 CT

Watch: TBS/HBO MAX, TruTV. Univision/TUDN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM, TUDN, ESPN Radio

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Kyle Teel, C

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

5. Andrew Benintendi, DH

6. Tristan Peters, CF

7. Braden Montgomery, RF

8. Chase Meidroth, 2B

9. Colson Montgomery, SS

The White Sox will roll with a lefty-heavy group against Guardians right-handed starter Gavin Williams. Sam Antonacci will lead off in left field with two hits during this postseason. Kyle Teel will bat second amid a 3-for-13 skid with five strikeouts. Miguel Vargas will bat third and has struggled in some key moments for the White Sox. Fortunately, it hasn't come back to bite them yet. But he will have to get out of his 1-for-11 slump in the postseason.

Munetaka Murakami hit a huge home run in Game 1 of this series. He will face Williams, who he hit a home run off in 2026. Murakami once again may be the key to this game. As for Andrew Benintendi, he will be back in the lineup after sitting in Game 1. He is 1-for-3 this postseason, losing some key at-bats to Randal Grichuk and Tommy Pham.

Tristan Peters is 3-for-9 in the playoffs and will look to continue his strong performance against a right-hander. Meanwhile, Braden Montgomery will hope to get out of his 2-for-11 slump. Chase Meidroth will bat eighth, which seems like a downgrade for him, even against a righty. His playoff heroics have been crucial to the White Sox in this postseason. Colson Montgomery will round things out.

Cleveland Guardians Lineup

1. Steven Kwan, CF

2. José Ramírez, 3B

3. Chase DeLauter, RF

4. Jo Adell, DH

5. Nathaniel Lowe, 1B

6. Angel Martínez, LF

7. Travis Bazzana, 2B

8. Patrick Bailey, C

9. Brayan Rocchio, SS

On The Mound...

Oct 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Anthony Kay (18) pitches during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Anthony Kay, LHP

It appears that the White Sox will continue to go with openers in this postseason. Anthony Kay will start ahead of Sean Burke. Kay has been clutch this postseason, getting out of some big jams without giving up any further damage. Meanwhile, Burke gave up three solo home runs in four innings of work against the Houston Astros. He will look to keep the ball on the ground as the White Sox look to steal Game 2 of this series and bring it back to Chicago.

Cleveland Guardians - Gavin Williams, RHP

Gavin Williams will get the nod for Cleveland. He had 248 strikeouts in just 184.1 innings, so the White Sox will need to be patient against his arsenal. Williams has postseason experience, pitching six shutout innings in 2025 with eight strikeouts.