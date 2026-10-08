White Sox ALDS Lineup (Game 4): Last Chance to Clinch at Home, Tommy Pham Starts? More

After a tough loss to the Cleveland Guardians, the Chicago White Sox must win at home and clinch the American League Division Series to prevent it from going back to Cleveland.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (84-78) vs. Cleveland Guardians (85-77)

Where: Rate Field

When: 7:00 CT

Watch: TBS/HBO MAX, TruTV. Univision/TUDN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM, TUDN

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Chase Meidroth, 2B

2. Randal Grichuk, LF

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

5. Tommy Pham, DH

6. Brenton Doyle, CF

7. Kyle Teel, C

8. Braden Montgomery, RF

9. Colson Montgomery, SS

The White Sox will roll with a righty-heavy lineup ahead of this pivotal matchup with the Guardians. Chase Meidroth will lead off, as he normally does versus left-handers, with Sam Antonacci taking a seat. Meidroth is slashing .368/.400/.579 in five playoff games. Lefty-killer Randal Grichuk will be batting second, playing left field. Grichuk is 3-for-10 in these playoffs. Miguel Vargas will bat third amid a 3-for-17 slump in the postseason. The All-Star third baseman will look to get out of his funk and finally record some clutch hits.

Munetaka Murakami, who hit a two-run home run against Cleveland starter Parker Messick in Game 1, will bat fourth and hope to recreate that moment. Will Venable will then continue to find room for his veterans, having Tommy Pham bat fifth and start at designated hitter. Pham is 0-for-3 in this postseason and will likely be lifted for Andrew Benintendi or Sam Antonacci once Messick is out of the game. Brenton Doyle will take Tristan Peters' place against a lefty, batting sixth.

Kyle Teel, who is 5-for-21 with nine strikeouts in the playoffs, will bat seventh. Braden Montgomery, who had a clutch hit in Game 2 of this series, will follow suit. Colson Montgomery will stick at ninth, hoping to regain some magic for the White Sox.

Cleveland Guardians Lineup

1. Steven Kwan, CF

2. José Ramírez, 3B

3. Chase DeLauter, RF

4. Jo Adell, DH

5. Nathaniel Lowe, 1B

6. Angel Martínez, LF

7. Travis Bazzana, 2B

8. Austin Hedges, C

9. Brayan Rocchio, SS

On The Mound...

Oct 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Hagen Smith (32) throws a pitch during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game three of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Hagen Smith, LHP

The White Sox will once again roll with an opener/bullpen day in the playoffs. Hagen Smith will start for the White Sox. It will likely be a shorter outing for Smith, who threw 21 pitches in Game 3. Smith has given up just one run in 6.1 innings during this playoff run, but has issued five walks, showing a fault in his command. He will look to remedy that in this game. Erick Fedde and Anthony Kay are expected to be the bulk relievers after Smith.

Cleveland Guardians - Parker Messick, LHP

Last time against the White Sox, Messick had his pitch count driven up by the White Sox offense. Messick went just 4.1 innings, giving up a two-run home run to Murakami. If Chicago can replicate that performance, they have a solid chance at getting to Cleveland's tired bullpen and winning the series.