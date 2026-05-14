White Sox Share Update After Fan Falls Into Bullpen During Game

The Chicago White Sox have received some positive news following a scary moment at Rate Field on Wednesday.

During the fourth inning of Chicago's matchup with Kansas City, umpires briefly delayed the game. There was some apparent confusion at first regarding what occurred, specifically over the Chicago Sports Network broadcast. White Sox officials could be seen on the field speaking with the crew chief. Both managers were then given an update, and eventually the game was resumed.

There's an update regarding the delay in the 4th inning. A fan fell into the visiting team bullpen. That fan has now been transported to the hospital for treatment.



Hoping for a good recovery and health for the fan 🤞 pic.twitter.com/dsHLFlUrL0 — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) May 14, 2026

The issue stemmed from an incident in the outfield, where a fan fell from the stands into the Royal dugout. The Kansas City Star reported that it happened after the White Sox scored on a Chase Meidroth sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third inning. A bystander said that the fan got up to celebrate before flipping over the railing. Another bystander shared that someone attempted to grab him by his legs.

The drop from the bleachers to the bullpen is said to be 10+ feet. Paramedics eventually took the fan to the hospital for further treatment. However, the Sox were unaware of his status until this afternoon.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the Sox were able to receive a positive update from a friend of a fan. Exactly what injuries occurred remain unclear, but the organization wished the fan a full and speedy recovery. For what it's worth, the Kansas City Star noted that the fan did not fall on his head.

A similar incident happened during the 2025 season in a game at PNC Park between the Pirates and Cubs. Another celebratory fan hoisted himself over the wall, falling onto the field. This ledge sat 21 feet high. Play stopped for roughly 10 minutes before the fan was brought to the hospital, where he was considered to be in critical condition. An update was eventually provided that he was making progress toward a recovery.

White Sox Experience Second Medical Emergency

Apr 12, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Fans are seen walking outside in a general view prior to a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, this is the second time this season that the White Sox experienced a delay due to a medical emergency in the ballpark. The other incident occurred on April 15, when anthem singer Gerald Chaney collapsed during a pre-game performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Chaney was treated by EMTs on the field before he was eventually escorted off by medical staff and taken to the hospital. The White Sox would go on to share that Chaney improved quickly after receiving treatment and was even singing by the end of the game.