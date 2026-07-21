White Sox vs. Rangers Lineup: Colson Montgomery's Status, Drew Romo at C, More

After a win on Monday, the Chicago White Sox will face the Texas Rangers and attempt to win the series. They will do so without catcher Kyle Teel, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a high left ankle sprain. His timetable for return is unknown at this point.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (53-46) vs. Texas Rangers (50-50)

Where: Globe Life Field

When: 7:05 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Braden Montgomery, RF

5. Andrew Benintendi, DH

6. Tristan Peters, CF

7. Chase Meidroth, 2B

8. Luisangel Acuña, SS

9. Drew Romo, C

After the unfortunate loss of Kyle Teel, the White Sox must move on with a tandem of Edgar Quero and Drew Romo (for now). They will go with the latter for Tuesday's game. Romo will bat ninth, and the 7-9 hitters from Monday will be moved up one spot. After a solid start to his White Sox career, Romo has really struggled to look like an impact player at the plate. While he's flashed a bit of power, the 24-year-old is hitting just .134 in his 37 outings.

Colson Montgomery will also sit after leaving Monday's win with a shin contusion. The team initially called him day-to-day and even had him playing shortstop in today's initial lineup. They proceeded to scratch him only minutes later. It's a tad concerning, but it might be in their best interest to give him the day off. You don't want to risk anything. Regardless, hopefully the team provides a more concrete update soon.

Texas Rangers Lineup

1. Wyatt Langford, DH

2. Justin Foscue, 2B

3. Josh Jung, 3B

4. Brandon Nimmo, RF

5. Jake Burger, 1B

6. Ezequiel Duran, SS

7. Cam Cauley, CF

8. Elias Díaz, C

9. Alejandro Osuna, LF

With a left-hander in Noah Schultz on the mound for the White Sox, the Rangers put out their righty-heavy lineup. Righty-killer Joc Pederson will be on the bench today after hitting a leadoff home run in Game 1. He is hitting a mere .167 in 24 at-bats against left-handers.

Justin Foscue will also be near the top of the lineup, playing second base and replacing Nicky Lopez. Finally, Cam Cauley will replace Evan Carter in the lineup, playing center field.

On The Mound...

Chicago White Sox pitcher Noah Schultz | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Noah Schultz, LHP

Noah Schultz will come into this game with a 5.60 ERA in his rookie season. While his overall stats have not been encouraging, his start before the All-Star break against the Athletics showed promise. In five innings, Schultz gave up only one run on four hits and no walks.

The lack of walks was especially promising, as control has been his Achilles' heel. He will have to once again limit free passes for the White Sox to win the series.

Texas Rangers - Kumar Rocker, RHP

Kumar Rocker was the third overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt. This will be his third season in the majors.

In 18 games (16 starts), he has a 4.40 ERA with 80 strikeouts in 90 innings. However, he has given up 34 walks during that time. In his last seven appearances, Rocker has a 5.82 ERA. The White Sox will have to look for their pitch against a starter who has been shaky over the last few weeks.