Aaron Judge Gets Brutally Honest About Tying Yankees Legend’s Record
While the New York Yankees suffered a devastating series loss to their arch-rivals, the Boston Red Sox, this past weekend, Yankees outfielder and captain Aaron Judge made history.
Judge tied Yankees legend Lou Gehrig with 43 multi-home-run games at Yankee Stadium, hitting two HRs in Sunday night's game. The hits, which scored two runs each, came in the 1st and 9th innings. Judge. however, wasn't satisfied with the performance, given that the Yankees took an 11-7 loss to Boston.
"Would've been sweet if it was a win," Judge said after the game. "[I'm] trying not to think about it, just trying to do my job there. Every time you get mentioned with those legends it's quite an honor but it would've been sweeter to talk about it after a win."
The answer was a typically humble one for Judge, who is known for his fiercely competitive energy and dislike of flashy antics (though he does sport a glitzy gavel necklace gifted to him by Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton.)
Despite his self-effacing answer and clear desire for a different outcome, this wasn't the only record Judge set Sunday night. He also became one of the fastest Yankees to hit 30 home runs against the Red Sox, accomplishing the feat in 107 games, according to a post by the league on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Judge has been having a career- best season in 2025. He's the American League leader in runs (62), batting average (.396) and on base percentage (.493). Judge is also second in the AL for home runs (23), trailing just Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh with 26.
With the way he's been performing, it won't be surprising if Judge surpasses Gehrig this season with another multi-homer home game as a Yankee. Before he has the opportunity, though, the Pinstripes head out on the road to take on the Kansas City Royals before another series against the Red Sox, this time at Fenway Park.
