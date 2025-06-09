Yankees' Aaron Judge Makes Rare History vs. Red Sox
The rivalry between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox is one for the record books, and this weekend, Yankees' captain Aaron Judge added to his legacy by hitting a 30th career home run against Boston.
According to a photo shared by the league on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Judge is one of the fastest Yankees to accomplish this milestone, doing so faster than legends like Lou Gehrig, Alex Rodriguez and Mickey Mantle.
Judge reached the milestone in just 107 games against Boston. His Red Sox counterpart, Rafael Devers, achieved it in 113. On the Yankees' end, Judge is behind only Babe Ruth, who hit 30 homers against Boston in 95 games, while Manny Ramirez did it in 102 games for the Red Sox.
Judge has been having a phenomenal season. He leads the American League in runs (62), batting average (.396) and on base percentage (.493) and only trails Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (26) for the AL lead in home runs with 23. Even though Judge is a seasoned veteran, playing his 10th season in the majors, all of which are with New York, he doesn't seem to be slowing down and is only getting better, boasting some career-high numbers.
The Yankees-Red Sox rivalry is one of the longest standing in all professional sports, dating back to the inception of the league in the early 20th century. Unfortunately for the Pinstripes, they just weren't able to get it done this weekend, winning the initial game in the series before dropping two in a row, giving Boston the series win. On the bright side, they'll have the opportunity to redeem themselves this week — after a road trip to Kansas City to take on the Royals — when they face off with the Red Sox once again from Fenway Park in another three game series.
