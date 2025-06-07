Yankees Closer Takes Step Toward Return
New York Yankees reliever Luke Weaver suffered a left hamstring injury during warmups for the Pinstripes' recent outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Initial reports indicated that Weaver would be out for four to six weeks. Now, per Yankees insider Bryan Hoch, Weaver has received a PRP (or platelet rich plasma) injection in his injured hamstring and resumed throwing.
Hoch shared on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, that Yankees manager Aaron Boone described Weaver as "pretty encouraged and optimistic."
PRP injections are essentially a patient's own regular blood with additional blood platelets, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. The additional growth hormones in the platelets promote tissue growth, which ideally will shorten healing times.
Weaver, who spent the first eight years of his MLB career with various teams before the Yankees claimed him off waivers in September of 2023, got the closing job from Devin Williams. Williams was benched after an abysmal blown save against the Toronto Blue Jays in April where he pitched a 9th inning with no outs.
With Weaver injured, Willams has returned to the closing lineup, though not to tremendous success. Though he secured the Yankees' Tuesday night win against the Cleveland Guardians when he gave up an RBI single to Daniel Schneemann in the 9th inning. New York won the game 3-2, though there was a runner on 2nd base when Williams struck out the final batter of the inning.
In 25.2 innings pitched this season across 24 games, Weaver has a 1.05 ERA and didn't allow a run in his first 14 games of 2025. When Weaver took over the closing job, he had nothing but kind things to say about his predecessor.
"Devin's the man," he said. "I mean, he is obviously one of the best in the game — There's adjustment periods with anything,"
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!