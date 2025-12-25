Yankees' Lineup Balance Relies on Injury-Prone Slugger

The New York Yankees have one of the greatest right-handed hitters of all time in Aaron Judge, and a serious shortage of righties otherwise. With the recent acquisition of Amed Rosario, the lineup is a little more balanced, but designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton may once again have a heavy load on his shoulders this season.

At the winter meetings, Yankees manager Aaron Boone sounded a little less than optimistic about the aging slugger's season ahead, raising some concerns about the Yankees' lineup balance for the coming year.

"“He went into the winter in a pretty good spot. A little bit beat up like everyone, but not rehabbing something, so to speak, which is good,” Boone said, via Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. “Obviously, he’s been through a lot physically with his body and the different things that he’s had to deal with."

"I think that experience has served him well as far as just knowing what to do and how to do it. Hopefully, that means him being out there for the bulk of the season and not having stints where he’s down, but we’ll see.”

Stanton's Injury History

Stanton, 36, batted .273/ .350/ .594 with a .944 OPS, and despite making a late debut in June, logged 24 homers and 66 RBIs. In 2024, Stanton was the ALCS MVP before his elbow injuries were revealed in the offseason. The severe injuries in both elbows (epicondylitis) kept him out until the summer in 2025.

Stanton has been hampered with injuries before over his long MLB career, which began with the Miami Marlins in 2010. Stanton had two seasons shortened or lost entirely with injuries during his time with the Marlins, but remains the Marlins' all-time home run leader. Stanton was the National League MVP for his final season with the Marlins, and was traded to the Yankees that offseason.

The Yankees' Lefty-Heavy Lineup

For the Yankees this offseason, bringing some balance to the lefty-heavy lineup has been a priority, though of course they continue to chase lefty slugger Cody Bellinger in free agency. Other than the named stars and shortstop Jose Caballero (expected to fill in for Anthony Volpe until he returns in the summer), the Yankees are once again overly left-handed heading into Opening Day.

“I definitely want to give Aaron Boone some legitimate choices so he can match up when we’re facing a left-handed starter because, obviously, we’re so left-handed,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said at the recent MLB Winter Meetings. “It’s a vulnerability right now, and there’s not a lot of right-handed bats in the game that are accessible."

"That’s why you have to have some tough conversations and some tough considerations along the way to see if you can balance out. But it might take longer.”

