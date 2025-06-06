Yankees Pitcher Fires Back After First Loss
New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried suffered his first loss as a member of the Pinstripes when the Yankees took on the Los Angeles Dodgers last weekend. It was a disappointing 8-5 loss in the 2024 World Series Matchup, but Fried didn't let that stop him; his next start, which came against the Cleveland Guardians, secured the Yankees a 4-0 victory.
Fried pitched seven strikeouts in six innings on Thursday, allowing just one hit, a single to José Ramírez in the first inning. Though the Guardians had nothing to do with Fried's previous loss, it was personal for him to make it up to his team and secure a win.
“Last time I let the lead go, so I just wanted to make it a point to keep them in it and hold the lead as long as I could,” Fried (h/t MLB.com.) “For me, it was just important getting back to doing what I do really well.”
Fried's offensive counterparts also had a sensational game. Left fielder Cody Bellinger hit a two-run home run on Guardians pitcher Slade Cecconi in the 4th inning, as well as an RBI single in the 7th off pitcher Kolby Allard. The fourth run of the night came from newly-returned infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., who has offered tremendous production in his first series back from injury.
The Yankees acquired Fried from the Atlanta Braves in an 8-year, $218 million contract this past December. After slugger Juan Soto signed with the Yankees' crosstown rival, the New York Mets, Fried was the number one offseason target for manager Aaron Boone. Boone's decision to pursue Fried has more than paid off thus far. Fried boasts a 1.78 ERA in 13 games and 81 innings with the Yankees, as well as the best record of any pitcher in the American League, with 8 wins.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!