Athletics DFA Former Yankees Infielder
The Athletics are parting ways with a former New York Yankees infielder.
Per MLB.com's Martín Gallegos, the A's designated Gio Urshela for assignment ahead of their series opener against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park on Friday.
Urshela signed a one-year deal worth a base value of $2.15 million with the team in December. In 59 games for the A's, he slashed .238/.287/.326 with no home runs and 20 RBIs across 197 plate appearances.
The 33-year-old was viewed as a potential trade chip coming into the year, but the A's evidently couldn't find a suitor for him at the deadline given his struggles.
Urshela, assuming he clears waivers, will likely elect free agency and look to sign with a playoff contender for the remainder of the campaign.
His professional career began upon signing with the Cleveland Guardians as an international free agent in 2008. Urshela made his major league debut for the club during the 2015 season and would end up playing in 148 games for them through 2017, hitting .225/.273/.314 with seven home runs and 36 RBIs during that stretch.
Urshela was dealt to the Toronto Blue Jays in May 2018, and he's post a .608 OPS in 46 trips to the plate for them that season.
The Yankees later swooped in and acquired him from Toronto for cash considerations in August 2018. Urshela didn't play in a big-league contest for them that season, though he'd soon become an instrumental part of their success.
He was among the American League's best infielders across the 2019 and 2020 campaigns, batting .310/.358/.523 with 27 homers, 104 RBIs and 5.9 bWAR over 175 games.
Urshela logged a .720 OPS across 442 plate appearances for New York in 2021 before a trade sent him and Gary Sánchez to the Minnesota Twins for Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt ahead of the 2022 season.
He put up a .767 OPS with 2.9 bWAR in his lone season with the Twins. Urshela proceeded to play in a combined 190 contests for the Angels, Detroit Tigers and Atlanta Braves from 2023 to 2024, slashing .266/.300/.365 over 689 plate appearances during that span.
