Yankees Pitcher Reveals Special Glove for Next Start
The New York Yankees have starting pitcher Luis Gil back on the mound for the third time this season, and this time he's got a special swag, or flow, as he would put it.
In a video posted to the Yankees' social media, Gil explained some special details etched into the glove he'll use over this week's Player's Weekend, which allows players to add change up their uniforms and equipment to add personalized flare.
"I always give it the name of my daughter so I can always have them present in the game," Gil said of his turquoise and red glove. The glove also features "ROY '24" stitched into the leather, a nod to Gil's 2024 NL Rookie of the Year honors.
Gil, a native of the Dominican Republic, described the friendship he has with other players from his neighborhood back home. He also went on to talk about the significance of some of his tattoos and describe life with his two young daughters.
"I have this one, this is the name of my daughter. You know, a flower for my girl. " he said, gesturing to a tattoo on the right side of his neck. "Of course, she's changed a lot, you know? It's like an earthquake in the house — jumping here, jumping there. The other one's already older, you know? The little one can't stay still, making a racket over there, not letting anyone sleep."
The Yankees are not the only team that had players' families involved in the fun. Over in Queens, New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was surprised by his own two daughters serving as team photographers for his arrival to the team's matchup against the Seattle Mariners.
Gil returns to the mound tonight for his third game back since a long rehabilitation for an injury he initially sustained during spring training in March. While his first two outings back in Pinstripes left little to be desired, throwing a 7.27 ERA and 1.85 WHIP, he's getting his footing back in the majors.
The Yankees face off against the St. Louis Cardinals from Busch Stadium at 8:15 EDT/ 7:15 CDT with Gil facing off against Cardinals right-handed pitcher Andre Pallante. They're trying to secure their place in the AL Wild Card standings, with the Cleveland Guardians close behind.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!