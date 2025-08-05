Orioles Land Former Yankees Pitcher
The Baltimore Orioles have landed a reliever who briefly spent time on the New York Yankees' 26-man roster earlier this season.
According to KPRC 2 Houston's Ari Alexander, Baltimore has claimed right-handed reliever Rico Garcia off waivers from the New York Mets.
The Mets designated Garcia for assignment on August 3. He completed an inning-long outing to close out a 12-6 win over the San Francisco Giants the day prior, during which he gave up a two-run home run to Willy Adames.
Garcia signed a minor league contract with the Mets in November 2024 that included an invite to major league spring training. He threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings during Grapefruit League action, though he did not make the club's Opening Day roster and was assigned to Triple-A Syracuse.
After posting a 4.45 ERA over 24 appearances and 30 1/3 frames for the affiliate, the Mets recalled Garcia on July 3. He pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings spread across two outings for the club before getting DFA'd on July 11.
The Yankees proceeded to claim him off waivers on July 14, though he'd only play in one game for the team. In that appearance, which came on July 18 vs. the Atlanta Braves, Garcia gave up three earned runs in 2 2/3 innings.
The Bronx Bombers DFA'd him on July 19, and the Mets reacquired the 31-year-old off waivers on July 21. Garcia recorded a 3.38 ERA over six outings and eight innings in his return to the club before they let him go this past weekend, paving the way for Baltimore to bring him in.
The Colorado Rockies selected Garcia in the 30th round of the 2016 MLB Draft. The Hawaii Pacific product made his big league debut for the team in 2019 and finished that year with a 10.50 ERA in six innings.
Garcia was claimed off waivers by the San Francisco Giants in November 2019, and he went on to log a 5.40 ERA over 13 frames with them during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.
He underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2021 and signed with the Orioles as a free agent during the ensuing offseason.
Garcia pitched in six contests (eight innings) for Baltimore in 2022 and posted a 4.50 ERA. He later signed a minor league contract with the Oakland Athletics in November 2022 and would put up an 8.31 ERA in 8 2/3 frames for the club before getting DFA'd on July 7, 2023.
The Washington Nationals signed Garcia as a free agent on July 12 of that year after he elected free agency instead of accepting an outright assignment with the A's.
He recorded a 12.00 ERA in three innings for the Nats that season and spent the entire 2024 campaign in the organization's minor league system with the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings.
