Yankees DFA Former Pirates Pitcher
Following another late-game collapse, and with Mark Leiter Jr.'s return from the injured list being imminent, the New York Yankees are shuffling the deck in their bullpen.
According to FanSided's Robert Murray, the Yankees have designated right-handed pitcher JT Brubaker for assignment.
Brubaker's most recent outing for the club came on August 3 against the Miami Marlins, during which he gave up an earned run on two hits and two walks over two innings in a 7-3 Yankees loss.
Before that appearance, however, Brubaker had turned in six straight scoreless outings. Over that stretch, he struck out six batters and walked three in nine innings.
In total, the 31-year-old posted a 3.38 ERA with a 1.188 WHIP and 3.73 FIP across 16 frames for New York. Brubaker is now subject to waivers and will no longer hold a 26- or 40-man roster spot.
The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Brubaker in the sixth round of the 2015 MLB Draft. He made his major league debut during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign and would proceed to complete a total of 63 appearances (61 starts) for the Pirates through 2022, pitching to a 4.99 ERA and 4.43 FIP while striking out 324 hitters in 315 2/3 innings across that stretch.
Brubaker underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2023, wiping out his entire season, before being traded to the Yankees in March 2024. He began a rehab assignment last July, but he sustained an oblique strain during a start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
After initially being shut down for a period of three to four weeks, he returned to the affiliate and resumed his rehab assignment in September, completing three outings without issue to close out the season.
In a spring training appearance against the Tampa Bay Rays on February 21, however, the injury bug struck again, as Brubaker broke three ribs after being hit by a comebacker off the bat of Kameron Misner. He was later placed on the 15-day injured list in March before being moved to the 60-day IL on April 1.
Brubaker commenced a rehab assignment on May 18. After logging a 2.95 ERA in six outings, the Yankees reinstated him from the IL on June 18.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!