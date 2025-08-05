Yankees Have Decisions to Make Once Aaron Judge Returns
The New York Yankees will make a game day decision on whether Aaron Judge is healthy enough to return against the Texas Rangers tonight, following his elbow injury on July 27. If they do decide to bring him back today, the Yankees' front office has stated that he will play designated hitter, given that the right flexor strain bothers him more when throwing than when hitting.
With Giancarlo Stanton's much-needed bat currently at DH, this puts the Yankees in a tough spot. New addition Austin Slater is in the outfield, filling in for Judge following the trade deadline, but Stanton has to go somewhere. He's load-bearing on the Yankees offense, but he's also 35 and not far removed from his own IL stint (also an elbow problem).
Slater finds himself in an odd position, as he cannot compete with these giants offensively. While he is likely the best option for the outfield, he might also be the likeliest to be optioned to Triple-A, despite his very short tenure in New York.
Judge is irreplaceable of course, and the Yankees need him in order to crawl back from their current predicament. Now 5.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays and 2.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox in the AL East, fans are beginning to wonder whether they'll even manage to make the playoffs this year.
This series with the Rangers — which is off to a bleak start with an 8-5 loss in extra innings — feels particularly high-stakes. The Yankees (60-53) still hold onto a Wild Card spot and the Rangers (59-55) are just outside. The reliance on Judge to win games doesn't bode well for the Yankees as a team, but given the reality of the situation, the urgency to get Judge back in a lineup with Stanton makes practical sense. Still, the idea of Stanton in the outfield is laughable, and the idea of Slater trying to make up for Stanton at the plate (sorry, Slater) is laughable.
