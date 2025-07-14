Yankees Land Mets Reliever
The New York Yankees are taking their chances on a reliever who was recently designated for assignment by their crosstown rivals.
According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, the Yankees have claimed right-handed pitcher Rico Garcia off waivers from the New York Mets.
The Yankees are in the market for bullpen help ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, and they'll give Garcia a fair chance before aggressively pursuing other options.
The 31-year-old signed a minor league contract with the Mets in November and began the season with their Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse. After posting a 4.45 ERA over 24 appearances there, the club recalled him on July 3.
Across two games and 4 2/3 innings, Garcia did now allow a run for the Mets while striking out three batters.
He'll now be added to the Yankees' 40- and 26-man rosters since he has no minor league options remaining, meaning the team will have to announce a corresponding move.
Garcia was a Colorado Rockies 30th-round pick out of Hawaii Pacific University in 2016. Over 32 total appearances in the majors, he has logged a 6.47 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings.
