Yankees Option New Reliever
The New York Yankees are sending one of their newest players for a stint in the minor leagues. According to an announcement made by the team on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, the Yankees have optioned RHP Jake Bird to their triple-A affiliate, the Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.
Bird joined the Yankees as part of a trade with his former team, the Colorado Rockies, made right at last week's MLB trade deadline. In exchange for the four-year veteran pitcher, New York sent infield prospect Roc Riggio and left-handed pitching prospect Ben Shields to Colorado.
The decision to option Bird comes after a rough first few games as part of the Pinstripes for him and his fellow relievers, David Bednar and Camilo Doval. Bird, who has pitched in three games since being traded to New York, has thrown six earned runs (and seven total runs) in two innings.
Relief pitching has been one of the Yankees' biggest struggles this season, with Devin Williams struggling to stay consistent and Luke Weaver not quite the same since returning from a three-week stint on the IL due to a hamstring injury. The Yankees were some of the league's biggest buyers at the trade deadline in an attempt to solve those issues, but have yet to see the fruits of their labor pan out. Bird, who had been struggling since June, will likely pitch again for the Pinstripes this season after a stint in the minors.
