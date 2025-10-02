Ben Rice Makes Yankees History Against Red Sox
New York Yankees utility man Ben Rice made history in his first postseason at-bat, and it came just after being benched for Game 1 of this Wild Card series against the Boston Red Sox.
Rice homered in his first-ever postseason at-bat, becoming the first Yankee to do so in the 21st century. The last Yankee to do it was Shane Spencer in 1998 during Game 2 of the ALDS, per Katie Sharp of Stathead.
Rice and Jazz Chisholm, both benched for the first game in a tight series, were responsible for three of the Yankees' four runs in Game 2, largely carrying them to their victory and an opportunity to advance to the ALDS. This was a must-win game for the Yankees, and they will hope to bring this energy into their next must-win matchup.
The 26-year-old utility player has been a powerhouse for the Yankees in his breakout sophomore season, batting .255/ .337/ .499 with a .836 OPS, 26 home runs and 65 RBIs in the regular season. Rice is a product of the Yankees' farm system, but grew up in Massachusetts, and very likely relished the opportunity to take down his hometown team. Rice has joked in the past about carving "Yankees rule" into the Fenway Park "Pesky Pole", and photos of Rice as a kid in Yankees gear with peers in Red Sox gear circulated on Twitter during the game he missed.
When asked, Rice shared that his absence from the starting lineup in Game 1 didn't interfere with his mindset in this game.
"No," Rice said. "I know my role, and yesterday my role was to be ready for a big at-bat off the bench, and today I was starting, so the approach doesn't change. I'm just going to be prepared for every at-bat I get and every chance I get."
Fans were confused by Boone's decision to bench Rice and Chisholm for the first game of the series, given their strong offensive performances in the regular season, but they shattered any doubts with this win.
The Yankees will have one last chance to play some more October baseball with this third Wild Card game — the winner of this rubber match will play the Blue Jays in a five-game ALDS showdown beginning over the weekend.
