MLB Insider Slams Yankees 'Preprogrammed' Aaron Boone
Is New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone crumbling under the bright lights of the MLB playoffs?
Boone is taking heat for several controversial decisions in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card series, which the Yankees lost, 3-1, to the Boston Red Sox.
Among the misguided moves: taking out starter Max Fried too early and relying on the inconsistent Luke Weaver in a high-leverage situation.
Weaver came in with one out in the top of the seventh inning. He proceeded to walk Ceddanne Rafaela, give up a hustling double to Nick Sogard and surrender the lead on a pinch-hit two-run single by Masataka Yoshida.
The New York Post's Joel Sherman didn't hold back in his thoughts about Boone's Game 1 decision-making, beginning with the decision to lift Fried after he retired Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran on a groundout to first base.
"I think the mistake there by Boone is he shouldn't say to Fried, 'You're there to get this guy.' He should have said, 'You're there to get at least that guy' and then read the moment.
" ... Boone is preprogrammed. He's going to go at this point to Luke Weaver," Sherman added. "This felt like one of those decisions where he's not feeling the game."
On the flip side, Red Sox manager Alex Cora stuck with ace Garrett Crochet into the eighth inning then called on former Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman to slam the door shut by getting a four-out save.
Look, there were other decisions made by Boone which didn't sit well, especially benching Ben Rice and Jazz Chisholm, Jr. When you add all that up, it's easy to see how Boone was out-managed by Cora.
"Cora and Boone were hired into these positions in 2018," Sherman noted. "This is their third playoff series against each other. Boston has won the previous two, and went on to win the championship in 2018."
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!