Inside The Pinstripes

MLB Insider Slams Yankees 'Preprogrammed' Aaron Boone

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is taking heat for his controversial decisions in the 3-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

Michael Rosenstein

Sep 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) watches batting practice before game one of the Wildcard round of the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) watches batting practice before game one of the Wildcard round of the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Is New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone crumbling under the bright lights of the MLB playoffs?

Boone is taking heat for several controversial decisions in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card series, which the Yankees lost, 3-1, to the Boston Red Sox.

Among the misguided moves: taking out starter Max Fried too early and relying on the inconsistent Luke Weaver in a high-leverage situation.

Weaver came in with one out in the top of the seventh inning. He proceeded to walk Ceddanne Rafaela, give up a hustling double to Nick Sogard and surrender the lead on a pinch-hit two-run single by Masataka Yoshida.

Boston Red Sox pinch-hitter Masataka Yoshida
Sep 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Masataka Yoshida (7) runs out his two run single against New York Yankees relief pitcher Luke Weaver (30) during the seventh inning of game one of the Wildcard round of the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Post's Joel Sherman didn't hold back in his thoughts about Boone's Game 1 decision-making, beginning with the decision to lift Fried after he retired Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran on a groundout to first base.

"I think the mistake there by Boone is he shouldn't say to Fried, 'You're there to get this guy.' He should have said, 'You're there to get at least that guy' and then read the moment.

" ... Boone is preprogrammed. He's going to go at this point to Luke Weaver," Sherman added. "This felt like one of those decisions where he's not feeling the game."

On the flip side, Red Sox manager Alex Cora stuck with ace Garrett Crochet into the eighth inning then called on former Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman to slam the door shut by getting a four-out save.

Look, there were other decisions made by Boone which didn't sit well, especially benching Ben Rice and Jazz Chisholm, Jr. When you add all that up, it's easy to see how Boone was out-managed by Cora.

"Cora and Boone were hired into these positions in 2018," Sherman noted. "This is their third playoff series against each other. Boston has won the previous two, and went on to win the championship in 2018."

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published
Michael Rosenstein
MICHAEL ROSENSTEIN

Professor and award-winning multimedia journalist with three decades of success leading newsrooms, control rooms and classrooms.

Home/News