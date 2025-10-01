Three Players Who Could Help Yankees Avoid Elimination
With the New York Yankees staring down elimination in Game Two of the Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox, they'll need their lineup to muster more than the one run they scored in Game One in order to force a winner-take-all bout.
On the mound for Boston will be right-handed starter Brayan Bello, who logged a 3.35 ERA over 29 starts and 166 2/3 innings this season. He has dominated New York throughout his career, however, owning a 2.35 ERA over 11 outings and 65 frames.
Bello wasn't sharp in his final start vs. the Yankees in the regular season, though, ceding four earned runs across five innings on September 13 at Fenway Park.
He'll now toe the rubber at Yankee Stadium, and New York has three players in its lineup who could help the club avoid an early vacation.
Cody Bellinger
Bellinger was fantastic in his first season for the Yankees, slashing .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs, 98 RBIs and 13 stolen bases while playing stellar defense.
The 30-year-old went 1-for-4 in Game One against Boston and has done nothing but mash against Bello throughout his career, having hit two home runs with a 1.417 OPS over 10 total at-bats against him.
Though Bellinger didn't end the regular season on a high note with a .690 OPS in September, he has a chance to make a major impact against Bello and the Red Sox in Game Two.
Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Chisholm made his frustrations about being left out of the Game One lineup against Red Sox lefty ace Garrett Crochet known, but he'll have a chance to unleash his fury against Bello.
In 15 at-bats vs. Boston's right-hander, Chisholm has slashed .333/.412/.533 with a home run and three RBIs.
Coming off the best season of his six-year career, during which he logged an .813 OPS with 31 home runs and 31 stolen bases, Chisholm can keep building his star status for the Yankees in Game Two.
Trent Grisham
Grisham left the bases loaded on a strikeout in the bottom of the ninth inning against Aroldis Chapman that clinched the victory for Boston in Game One, and he'll look to redeem himself in Game Two.
A breakout star for New York who launched 34 homers with an .811 OPS, Grisham has slashed .333/.455/.556 with a long ball in nine career at-bats vs. Bello.
Grisham posted an .869 OPS against right-handed pitching this year as opposed to a .652 mark against lefties, so perhaps he'll get back on track against Bello.
