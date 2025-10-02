Yankees Defeat Red Sox in Second Wild Card Game
The New York Yankees secured a third Wild Card game with their thrilling 4-3 win against the Boston Red Sox.
Ben Rice got the Yankees on the board with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first after being conspicuously missing from the first game's starting lineup. Rice, who grew up in Massachusetts, appeared to enjoy the proud moment against his hometown team.
The Red Sox quickly caught up, with Trevor Story scoring Jarren Duran and Ceddanne Rafaela on a single in the top of the third, 2-2 game.
Alex Cora pulled Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello after just 2 1/3 innings pitched, replacing him with Justin Wilson. Bello allowed two singles in the bottom of the third, from Aaron Judge and Ryan McMahon, but Wilson was able to get the Sox out of the inning without incident.
Story hit a solo homer in the top of the sixth off Rodón to tie the game 3-3, but Rodón remained in the game until the top of the seventh after hitting Duran with a pitch. He was replaced by Fernando Cruz.
Yankees reliever Fernando Cruz got out of a bases-loaded tie game by the skin of his teeth, with Trent Grisham catching a 405 foot rocket from Story to end the inning for the Sox. Cruz was seriously feeling his Wheaties getting off the mound.
Devin Williams, with a 0.00 ERA in his last 10 games heading into tonight, enjoyed another perfect inning against the Sox, maintaining the tie. Williams ended the regular season with a 4.79 ERA, and fans are mistrustful of him in high leverage, but he came through in this incredibly important postseason outing.
Jazz Chisholm, out of the starting lineup for the first Wild Card game (and none too pleased about it) walked and then took the lead for the Yankees on a single from Austin Wells, running home with blistering speed and taking the game 4-3 for the Yanks.
Yankees closer David Bednar, a trade deadline acquisition from the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 2.30 ERA in the regular season, struck out two before Rafaela flew out to right, and the game-winning catch landed in Judge's glove. Game 3 is another must-win for the Yankees, who face long odds given postseason history.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!