Yankees Star Returns to Lineup in Elimination Game
The New York Yankees are facing a do-or-die game against the Boston Red Sox, the second in a potential three-game series as part of the AL Wild Card Game. They've dropped the first game against Boston, despite owning the home field advantage and entering the post-season with the best record in the AL. To win the contest, the Yankees made some big changes to the starting lineup.
The most notable change is that Jazz Chisholm Jr., who was benched in the Yankees' 3-1 loss to Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet, is back in at second base. Chisholm will bat sixth. Veteran Paul Goldschmidt is out at first, instead opting for newcomer Ben Rice. Instead of Jose Caballero at third, trade deadline addition Ryan McMahon is in.
Chisholm, who suffered a minor injury during the Yankees' final regular season game against the Baltimore Orioles, was visibly upset after the club's loss. The seven-year major-league veteran turned his back on members of the media at his locker, offering quiet and noncommittal answers about being benched.
The Yankees certainly could have used Chisholm's hitting power last night against Crochet, who is a consistent thorn in the Pinstripes' side. Chisholm, who is in his first full season with the Yankees after landing with the team ahead of the 2024 trade deadline, is having one of the best years of his career. He's hitting a .242 batting average, .332 on-base percentage and .481 slugging percentage and has nailed 31 home runs, with 31 stolen bases to match. He's the fourth-ever Yankees player to have a 30 HR-30 SB season.
Hopefully, with Chisholm and Rice back in the lineup, the Yankees are able to get more production in Game 2. They were able to get just one run last night, a homer by shortstop Anthony Volpe who will appear back in the lineup again tonight. The Bronx Bombers are up against Red Sox right-hander Brayan Bello, who struggled in his most recent outing against New York and gave the Yankees one of four wins against Boston this season.
If the Yankees aren't able to pull of a win, their 2025 campaign will come to an end. Should they do so, it will force a game 3 at Yankee Stadium, likely behind rookie pitcher Cam Schlittler.
