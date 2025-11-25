Yankees Prospect Steals Show in Arizona Fall League

The New York Yankees' farm system has produced some noteworthy up and coming stars in recent years, with names like Ben Rice and Cam Schlittler already making a big impact in the big leagues. In this year's Arizona Fall League baseball season, one Yankees pitching prospect stood out among the crowd.

Cade Smith, a 23-year-old starting pitcher prospect in the Yankees organization, was promoted twice in 2025 (from Rookie Ball to High-A). His impressive skillset helped him rise above in a league that usually devolves into an offensive showcase.

"Smith logged three no-hit relief innings in his debut and was into his fourth inning in his second start before allowing his first hit to his final batter," MLB's Joe Trezza reported. "He threw a nine-pitch scoreless inning in the Fall Stars Game and finished with a 2.13 ERA and a 14-2 K/BB rate across 12 2/3 innings in the hitter-friendly league."

"It was a fine showing for the former Mississippi State standout, who didn't make his first start of 2025 until July and was limited to 39 2/3 innings during the regular season due to a right shoulder injury."

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Cade Smith during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"But whenever Smith's been on the mound, he's found a flurry of success at the lower levels. The sixth-round pick from the 2023 Draft has pitched to a 3.31 ERA with 10.8 K/9 and a .182 opponent average across two pro seasons despite working with below-average fastball velocity."

Smith's Background

Smith, who helped lead Mississippi State to their first national championship win as a college freshman, is #19 on the Yankees' list of top prospects. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound righty was drafted 192nd overall in the sixth round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Across his three minor league teams in 2025, Smith logged a 2.50 ERA in 11 starts. Smith's best attribute is his ability to spin the ball, and leaned heavily on his two breaking balls in this Fall League showing.

At the 40-man roster deadline, the Yankees moved up pitching prospects Elmer Rodriguez and Chase Hampton, as well as outfield prospect Spencer Jones, to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft. Smith has not been under team control long enough to be subject to the Rule 5 Draft just yet.

For now, Smith is frequently confused with current Cleveland Guardians starter and fellow Cade Smith, Cade Smith.

Other Yankee pitching standouts from this year's Arizona Fall League included right-handed starter Bryce Cunningham, right-handed reliever Hueston Morrill and infielder Enmanuel Tejada.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!