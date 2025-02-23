Bitter New York Yankees Rival Focuses on Former Pinstripes Trade Target
The New York Yankees' primary American League rival might be about to get even stronger, and according to reports, it could come via the acquisition of a player the Yankees themselves had once been targeting.
According to a report from MLB.com's Mark Feinsand and Brian McTaggart, the Houston Astros have once again engaged the St. Louis Cardinals in talks to acquire veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado.
Back in December, the Astros and Cardinals had a deal in place to send Arenado to Houston, but the veteran utilized his no-trade clause to nix the deal.
That opened up the possibility that Arenado could be dealt to several other teams, including the Yankees, who are an obvious logical fit due to their need to improve their infield defense and find a solution at the hot corner.
Several reports have acknowledged the interest that vice president Brian Cashman had in Arenado, including McTaggart and Feinsand's recent report, but the Yankees are instead most likely to fill the spot internally, with veteran D.J. LeMahieu as an option along with Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza.
The Yankees won the American League in 2024, and on paper they are certainly the favorites to pace the league in 2025, but any move that serves to better the Astros increases the level of threat that New York's longtime playoff nemesis poses to threaten that status.
Houston's roster is at its most vulnerable point in years with the departure of Kyle Tucker via trade to the Chicago Cubs and Alex Bregman's decision to sign with the Boston Red Sox.
When the Yankees won the ALCS in 2024, it was the first time the series did not feature the Astros since 2016, as Houston ended New York's season in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2022.
Bregman's departue and New York's lack of a long-term solution at the position makes Arenado an obvious fit for both halves of the rivalry. Arenado, one of the best defensive infielders in the history of the sport, has won 10 Gold Glove awards and six Platinum Glove awards in his storied career.
Now 33 years of age, Arenado has maintained his elite level defensively and kept pace offensively, though he is no longer the force with the bat that he once was in his younger years with the Colorado Rockies. In 2024, Arenado produced a triple slash line of .272/.325/.394 while hitting 16 home runs.
Will Houston's renewed interest in acquiring Arenado light a fire under Cashman and the Yankees front office to consider the move for the dual purpose of improving their own roster and blocking a possible playoff opponent from improving? Time will tell.