Former Yankees Player With Nearby Connection Praises Tatsuya Imai

The New York Yankees are currently favored, alongside the Chicago Cubs, to land Japanese starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai this offseason. In a recent interview, a former Yankee who just played five seasons (2020-2025) in Nippon Professional Baseball, praised Imai on his way to the MLB.

Tyler Austin, who has just signed with the Cubs in his own return to the MLB, played with the Yankees from 2016-2018.

“His stuff is there,” Austin said of Imai on MLB Network Radio, via Heavy's Eduardo Razo. “The makeup is there. I’ve spoken to him a little bit. He is more focused than anybody I’ve seen on that side of the ball over there, if that makes sense."

May 15, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Tyler Austin (26) hits an RBI sacrifice fly against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

“He dialed into his craft. Really, really, really good stuff. I’m excited to see how it plays out for him over here; I’m excited to see where he ends up, to be honest. I’m not sure, but I think he’s got the chance to be special as well. Really good fighter. Different type of fighter.”

Whether Austin's conversations with Imai indicate any relationship with the Cubs remains unclear. The Yankees, for their part, recently admitted that they have not met with Imai yet (via manager Aaron Boone), and are unsure about whether they will. On the other hand, Imai may not prefer Chicago as a landing place, per a rumor from NPB sources.

Imai's Possible Landing Places

Imai has said that he would rather beat the Los Angeles Dodgers than land with them in the end, adding that he would prefer the challenge of being the only Japanese player on a potential future team. The Dodgers currently have big Japanese stars like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, which Imai seems to see as a deterrent.

Whether that includes Austin, who just played in Japan but comes from the MLB, remains to be seen as well.

A slowed-down close-up of Tatsuya Imai’s gyro-spin slider, a pitch that can generate arm-side movement.



It will be one of MLB’s most unique pitches next season and generated a 47% whiff rate in 2025. pic.twitter.com/UtI0Jx5oJ7 — Carson Wolf (@TheWrigleyWire) December 21, 2025

The Yankees need a new starting pitcher for the beginning of their 2026 season, given the injured state of their current rotation when Opening Day comes. Imai is highly sought after this offseason, with five teams reportedly in the mix for him. Imai is projected to land an eight-year, $190 million contract.

Imai, who will be 28 in May, finished his 2025 season at the NPB's Saitama Seibu Lions with a 1.92 ERA over 163.2 innings pitched. Imai will remain available in the posting system until he is signed or until January 2, and the Yankees should be aggressive for him in that time.

