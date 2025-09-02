Yankees Have Shot After Blue Jays Dive
It may actually be right in front of them. The New York Yankees, once 6.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the Al East, have closed the gap considerably in recent weeks. Now tied for second in the division with the Boston Red Sox, each 2.5 games behind the Blue Jays, the Yankees can only hope to seize the moment while the Blue Jays are struggling.
In this latest blown game with the Cincinnati Reds, the Blue Jays lost 5-4 after a stunning ninth inning rally from the Reds, who came back from a 4-2 deficit to take the game. It's music to the ears of Yankee fans, who have hoped to get back on top of this division for nearly two months now and are looking forward to a closer-than-expected September.
Known for being strong against weak teams and weak when the heat is on, the Yankees have suffered at the hands of their nearest and dearest rivals this season, with a 2-8 record against Boston and a 3-7 record against Toronto. It seems that these strongest AL contenders have the Yankees' number, and it's difficult to get our hopes up with so many ups and downs so far. We will anyway.
Aaron Boone, always the optimist, pointed out that for these guys it's all about attitude. If they feel like winners, they'll win.
"We have a very confident group that knows, when we play well, we’re capable of beating anyone,” Boone said, h/t Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “And if we don’t, anyone can beat us. It’s that simple. It’s sports. We get to find out and write the story.”
It was looking rough for the Yankees all summer, culminating in an injury to Aaron Judge that many felt would spell doom for them. Since, the Yankees' bats are hot, with some extraordinary multi-homer games from their strongest offenders, and a superhuman stretch from Giancarlo Stanton, filling in for the captain in the outfield while he recovers as designated hitter (and no slouch himself, Judge just made the Yankees' all-time home run leaderboard). The bullpen are keeping games tidy and Cam Schlittler, their latest pitching prospect, is giving fans hope as he is primed to be an October starter if the Yankees get the opportunity.
Still, their 37-37 record against teams with .500+ records is cause for concern as they enter this next stretch. Their four next series (Houston Astros, Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers and Red Sox) may humble them, and may hurt their playoff chances if they can't keep it together. They have a 39-24 record against sub-.500 teams, however, so the back half of September (against the Baltimore Orioles, Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins) should be fun.
