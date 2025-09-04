Former MLB Executive Hyping Up Yankees Prized Prospect
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. When it comes to New York Yankees prospect Spencer Jones, former MLB general manager Jim Bowden thinks the slugger is the real deal.
Writing for The Athletic, Bowden listed his top 50 minor-league prospects. He has Jones at No. 14 overall.
"Jones has had a breakout year thanks to mechanical changes he made with his hand position, load and leg kick," Bowden wrote. "The results have been stunning, as he’s belted 32 home runs and slugged .584.
"He has the ability to play all three outfield positions and has a special speed/power combination for his frame. Strikeouts will always be part of his game, but so will the long ball," Bowden concluded.
Jones was the first minor leaguer this year to reach 30 home runs. He hit16 in 49 games with Double-A Somerset and another 16 in 52 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
The Yankees front office is high on Jones, with the slugger virtually untouchable ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline.
It's not a matter of IF Jones will reach the majors. Just when. So far, the Yankees have resisted calling him up with the expanded MLB rosters taking effect Sept. 1.
But what kind of future Jones will have the majors remains a little less certain. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel listed Jones as the No. 81 prospect overall. MLB Pipeline had him even lower at No. 88.
Both McDaniel and MLB Pipeline believe middle infielder George Lombard Jr. is the Yankees' top prospect. MLB Pipeline has him at No. 24 overall while ESPN has him at No. 45.
Bowden ranks Lombard No. 25 overall, 11 spots behind Jones.
"Lombard is an exciting young shortstop prospect," Bowden wrote. "He’s the son of former big leaguer George Lombard Sr., who is the Detroit Tigers’ bench coach. The younger Lombard, like his dad, has a high baseball IQ and seems to always be at the right spot on the field at the right time.
"He knows how to work a count, get on base and steal bags. He profiles as a future table-setter. His offense has tapered off after a mid-season promotion to Double A, but that is always a big jump for players and I’m not worried about his long-term offensive projection based on this adjustment period.
"Defensively, he has quick hands and feet with smooth big-league actions and a strong arm," Bowden added.
Lombard started the season at High-A Hudson Valley, where he hit .329 in 24 games. But it's been a different story at Double-A Somerset, where Lombard is hitting .212 in 98 games.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!