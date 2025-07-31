Bullpen Trade Prices Scaring Yankees
In a seller's market, the New York Yankees have scoffed at the price tag for the top relievers available at this year's trade deadline.
Per SNY's Andy Martino, the Yankees have run into trouble trying to land an impact arm in the bullpen without having to send away the likes of Jasson Domínguez, Ben Rice, Spencer Jones, George Lombard Jr. and/or Cam Schlittler.
On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies parted ways with catcher Eduardo Tait and right-handed pitcher Mick Abel, who MLB Pipeline now ranks as the Minnesota Twins' No. 4 and 6 prospects, respectively, in order to land closer Jhoan Durán.
The New York Mets, meanwhile, gave the St. Louis Cardinals their new No. 6 and 15 farmhands in Jesus Baez and Nate Dohm, respectively, as part of a package for reigning National League Reliever of the Year Ryan Helsley.
Those two moves paint a picture of what it would take for the Yankees to acquire a premier reliever before the 6:00 p.m. deadline passes. If the team has their sights set on bringing in Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar, Minnesota Twins right-hander Griffin Jax or Athletics flamethrower Mason Miller, who are under control through 2026, 2027 and 2029, respectively, than they'll likely have to eat the cost and be comfortable with ceding valuable assets.
The Yankees haven't typically made splash moves for relievers at past deadlines, evidenced by the fact that they traded for Mark Leiter Jr. and Enyel De Los Santos in 2024 instead of going all-in for a true late-inning option.
With a bullpen that's posted the second-worst ERA of any unit in the league since July 1 at 6.29, however, the club is operating with more urgency this time around.
The Yankees should have multiple openings alongside Devin Williams, Luke Weaver and Tim Hill even after Leiter Jr. and Fernando Cruz return from the injured list. As a result, all indications are that they've been aggressive in pursuing relievers as the deadline has neared. If the front office doesn't seize the opportunity and trade away some of the club's young pieces, however, than they may not accomplish what they originally set out to do.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!