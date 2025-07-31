Stock Rising For Compelling Yankees Trade Target
The MLB trade deadline is all about supply and demand. The smaller the supply, the greater the demand. As a result, teams shopping for starting pitching before Thursday's deadline need to prepare to pay a premium for arms on the open market.
For example, consider Miami Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara, a possible trade target of New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman.
The 29-year-old Alcantara is 6-9 with an unsightly 6.36 ERA in 21 starts this season. But market economics paint a different picture.
"Sandy Alcantara’s trade chances are rising with his stock," the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Thursday. "The former Cy Young winner didn’t allow a run in his last two starts and seems to be regaining his old form."
On top of that, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Thursday the Marlins "are taking their decisions on Alcantara and (Edward) Cabrera down to the last day."
"As for controllable starters, the Marlins have a pair that could bring back strong returns: Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand added Thursday.
Alcantara won the National League Cy Young Award in 2022 but hasn't been the same since having Tommy John surgery in 2023.
According to Spotrac, Alcantara is making $17.3 million this year. He’s on the books for the same price in 2026 and his deal includes a $21 million club option for 2027 with a $2 million buyout.
The Yankees need help in their starting rotation after losing Clarke Schmidt to season-ending Tommy John surgery.
