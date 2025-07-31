Yankees Rivals Land Former Cy Young Winner
As the New York Yankees (59-49) continue surveying the market for pitching help ahead of today's 6:00 p.m. EST trade deadline, the Toronto Blue Jays (64-46) have just made a big move on that front.
Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, Toronto is finalizing a deal with the Cleveland Guardians for right-handed starter Shane Bieber.
Morosi added that right-handed pitching prospect Khal Stephan, who MLB Pipeline ranks as Toronto's No. 5 overall farmhand, is the only piece heading to Cleveland as part of the deal.
Bieber is a two-time All-Star (2019, 2021) who won the AL Cy Young Award and Pitching Triple Crown during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign with a 1.63 ERA, 122 strikeouts and eight wins over 12 outings totaling 77 1/3 innings.
The 30-year-old has made just two big league starts since the beginning of the 2024 campaign, however, after undergoing Tommy John surgery last April.
Bieber signed a one-year deal worth $10 million with the Guardians this past offseason that also includes a $16 million player option for 2026.
He's been stellar across four rehab starts so far this year, recording a 1.59 ERA in 11 1/3 innings. Bieber, when healthy, should provide a massive boost to Toronto's rotation as the club looks to maintain its four-game lead on the Yankees in the AL East.
New York, meanwhile, is also pursuing a starter and several bullpen arms after already acquiring three bats in Ryan McMahon, Amed Rosario and Austin Slater over recent days.
