Eugenio Suarez Not Happening? Yankees Linked to Rockies Trade
The New York Yankees are looking far and wide for a new third baseman: and the search could reach Colorado.
While many analysts have linked the Arizona Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez to the Pinstripes, Sportsnaut's Matt Johnson doesn't think they'll be able to get the deal done, and instead should pursue Ryan McMahon of the Colorado Rockies.
"Ryan McMahon, a 30-year-old left-handed hitter, does not have Suárez’s numbers at the plate this season; his .694 OPS leaves a lot to be desired," he wrote. "However, he posted a .751 OPS from 2019 to 2024 and will provide far better value defensively than Suárez. It would be a gamble in some regards, but a worthwhile one for New York."
The Rockies are the absolute basement of the league, with a 24-76 record in 2025. For a player like McMahon, who has the ability to slash .242/ .325/ .397 with a .722 OPS, a trade to a contending team, like the Yankees, could be of great benefit. However, McMahon is on a six-year, $70 million contract that the Pinstripes would have to absorb. In comparison to Suárez, who will be a free agent after this season, McMahon has a much higher price tag.
While New York is no stranger to paying top dollar for top talent, third base isn't their only need before the MLB trade deadline on July 31. The Yankees' starting rotation has been plagued by injuries this season. Luis Gil has only just begun a rehab assignment, while both Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt are undergoing Tommy John surgery and won't be able to play until next year. The Yankees need to add to the rotation to make it back to the World Series.
Then there's the bullpen. While Luke Weaver and Devin Williams have been mostly sufficient lately, the Yankees lack a true closer and have experience more than a few blown saves and close calls.
If New York isn't able to make a deal with Arizona for Suárez, McMahon may be the solution, no matter how much it hurts the team's pockets to pick up his hefty contract.
